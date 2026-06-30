Ivory coast vs norway preview fifa world cup 2026 round of 32 civ v nor head to head record match prediction key players live streaming

Ivory Coast Vs Norway Preview: Can The Elephants Choke Haaland-Led Vikings?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 2:48 pm

The excitement is palpable as Norway take on Ivory Coast in the round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (June 30) at the Dallas Stadium. This is the first occasion on which both teams will face each other in the World Cup

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 2:48 pm

Norway's Erling Haaland, center, participates in a training session in Dallas, Monday, June 29, 2026, ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup match against the Ivory Coast AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.