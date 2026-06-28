Group Stage Drama Done, Knockout Battle Begins - Check All 32 Qualified And 12 Eliminated Teams

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage concluded with 32 teams advancing to the inaugural Round of 32
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, Ghana, Algeria, DR Congo, Paraguay, Ecuador and Senegal qualified as the best third-placed teams
South Korea, Scotland, Iran and Uruguay narrowly missed out, while 12 bottom-placed teams were eliminated
The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded early Sunday morning, cutting down the historic field of 48 teams to 32. Fans around the world witnessed intense strategic battles, historic upsets, and fine-margin drama as 24 of those claimed automatic entry as group winners and runners-up of their respective sections.
While the majority of the pre-tournament favourites and traditional powerhouses comfortably cemented their positioning early on, the true battleground emerged in the fight for the wild card slots.
Under the expanded tournament format, the eight best third-placed finishers were allowed to advance to the Round of 32, meaning that some teams had to anxiously wait for parallel groups to finish before discovering their competitive fate.
And they were the teams representing Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, Ghana, Algeria, DR Congo, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Senegal.
With that, here's a look at the 32 teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts:
Group A: Mexico (1st with 9 points) - Won 2-0 vs South Africa, Won 1-0 vs South Korea, Won 3-0 vs Czechia; South Africa (2nd with 4 points) - Lost 0-2 vs Mexico, Drew 1-1 vs Czechia, Won 1-0 vs South Korea
Group B: Switzerland (1st with 7 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Bosnia, Won 4-1 vs Qatar, Won 2-1 vs Canada; Canada (2nd with 4 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Bosnia, Won 6-0 vs Qatar, Lost 1-2 vs Switzerland; Bosnia and Herzegovina (3rd with 4 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Canada, Drew 1-1 vs Switzerland, Won 3-2 vs Qatar
Group C: Brazil (1st with 7 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Morocco, Won 3-1 vs Scotland, Won 3-1 vs Haiti; Morocco (2nd with 7 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Brazil, Won 2-1 vs Scotland, Won 3-1 vs Haiti
Group D: United States (1st with 6 points) - Won 3-1 vs Turkey, Won 3-1 vs Paraguay, Lost 2-2 vs Australia; Australia (2nd with 4 points) - Won 1-0 vs Turkey, Lost 0-1 vs Paraguay, Drew 1-1 vs United States; Paraguay (3rd with 4 points) - Lost 1-3 vs United States, Won 1-0 vs Australia, Drew 0-0 vs Turkey
Group E: Germany (1st with 6 points) - Won 4-1 vs Curacao, Won 4-1 vs Ecuador, Lost 2-2 vs Ivory Coast; Ivory Coast (2nd with 6 points) - Lost 1-2 vs Ecuador, Won 2-0 vs Curacao, Won 1-0 vs Germany; Ecuador (3rd with 4 points) - Won 2-1 vs Ivory Coast, Lost 1-4 vs Germany, Drew 1-1 vs Curacao
Group F: Netherlands (1st with 7 points) - Drew 2-2 vs Japan, Won 4-1 vs Tunisia, Won 4-1 vs Sweden; Japan (2nd with 5 points) - Drew 2-2 vs Netherlands, Drew 2-2 vs Sweden, Won 3-0 vs Tunisia; Sweden (3rd with 4 points) - Won 2-1 vs Tunisia, Drew 2-2 vs Japan, Lost 1-4 vs Netherlands
Group G: Belgium (1st with 5 points) - Drew 1-1 vs Iran, Drew 2-2 vs Egypt, Won 3-1 vs New Zealand; Egypt (2nd with 5 points) - Drew 1-1 vs New Zealand, Drew 2-2 vs Belgium, Won 2-0 vs Iran
Group H: Spain (1st with 7 points) - Drew 0-0 vs Cape Verde, Won 2-0 vs Saudi Arabia, Won 3-0 vs Uruguay; Cape Verde (2nd with 3 points) - Drew 0-0 vs Spain, Drew 1-1 vs Uruguay, Drew 1-1 vs Saudi Arabia
Group I: France (1st with 9 points) - Won 3-1 vs Senegal, Won 4-1 vs Norway, Won 3-0 vs Iraq; Norway (2nd with 6 points) - Won 4-1 vs Iraq, Lost 1-4 vs France, Won 3-2 vs Senegal; Senegal (3rd with 3 points) - Lost 1-3 vs France, Lost 2-3 vs Norway, Won 1-0 vs Iraq
Group J: Argentina (1st with 9 points) - Won 2-0 vs Algeria, Won 3-0 vs Austria, Won 3-1 vs Jordan; Austria (2nd with 4 points) - Won 2-1 vs Jordan, Lost 0-3 vs Argentina, Drew 3-3 vs Algeria; Algeria (3rd with 4 points) - Lost 0-2 vs Argentina, Won 2-1 vs Jordan, Drew 3-3 vs Austria
Group K: Colombia (1st with 7 points) - Won 3-1 vs Uzbekistan, Won 1-0 vs DR Congo, Drew 0-0 vs Portugal; Portugal (2nd with 5 points) - Won 4-0 vs Uzbekistan, Drew 2-2 vs DR Congo, Drew 0-0 vs Colombia; DR Congo (3rd with 4 points) - Lost 0-1 vs Colombia, Drew 2-2 vs Portugal, Won 3-1 vs Uzbekistan
Group L: England (1st with 7 points) - Won 2-1 vs Croatia, Drew 2-2 vs Ghana, Won 2-0 vs Panama; Croatia (2nd with 6 points) - Lost 1-2 vs England, Won 2-1 vs Panama, Won 2-1 vs Ghana; Ghana (3rd with 4 points) - Won 1-0 vs Panama, Drew 2-2 vs England, Lost 1-2 vs Croatia
Spare a thought for teams that failed to cross the first hurdle. The sting of an early exit is particularly sharp for the four worst third-placed finishers who missed the cut-off by the narrowest margins of points and goal differentials.
They are: South Korea (A), Scotland (C), Iran (G), and Uruguay (H).
And the teams that finished fourth in their respective groups: Czechia (A), Qatar (B), Haiti (C), Turkiye (D), Curacao (E), Tunisia (F), New Zealand (G), Saudi Arabia (H), Iraq (I), Jordan (J), Uzbekistan (K), and Panama (L).
For these teams, the group stage proved a brutal testing ground where small defensive lapses, missed opportunities, and the tiebreakers shattered their hopes. Instead of preparing for the knockout rounds, they are left to packing bags, heading home early, and reflecting on what might have been.
With the foundational group stage now firmly in the rearview mirror, the tournament moves into the knockout stage.