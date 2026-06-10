Mexico At FIFA World Cup 2026: It’s More Than A Game In The Land Of Enchantment

Mexico have qualified for 17 World Cups so far
The El Tri have managed to reach quarter-finals more than one occasion
Mexicans will be eagerly waiting for the 1st match against South Africa
The World Cup occurs every four years, serving as a unifying event for one of the largest sporting spectacles globally. Nevertheless, Mexican fans regard the World Cup as more than merely a tournament. To them, it represents pride, a display of culture, and an opportunity to demonstrate their passion for the team.
When El Tri takes the field, Mexican supporters assemble at restaurants, pubs, or in their homes. This year's tournament marks the arrival of the World Cup in Mexico, presenting a wonderful opportunity for the Mexican people to demonstrate to the world the significance of football, and particularly the World Cup, in their lives.
Why The World Cup Means So Much To Mexicans?
Mexicans possess a profound understanding of football, or futbol, which has been transmitted through generations. Each child and adult shares a connection to this beautiful game. The Mexican national team, commonly referred to as El Tri, embodies the hope, pride, and vitality of the Mexican people on a global stage.
Mexican fans back their team whenever and wherever they play. The Green jerseys, songs, chants, etc. have followed the El Tri to each corner of the planet.
What's Mexico's Legacy At World Cup?
Mexico has qualified for 17 FIFA World Cups, and their best performance to date remains reaching the quarter-finals, which they accomplished in both the 1970 and 1986 editions.
Mexico is set to become the first nation in history to host the men’s FIFA World Cup on three occasions. Following its previous tournaments in 1970 and 1986, Mexico now embarks on a third chapter in its World Cup legacy. This achievement serves as a significant source of pride for Mexican supporters and a strong reminder of the nation’s enduring significance in the sport.
Mexican Legends
Mexico have produced some world-class talents that have gone to become superstars on the world stage. Here are few notable mentions:
Hugo Sánchez
Rafael Márquez
Cuauhtémoc Blanco
Javier Hernández (Chicharito)
Guillermo Ochoa
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group & Teams
Mexico is in Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside South Africa, South Korea and Czechia.
Thursday, June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa, Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
Thursday, June 18: Mexico vs. Korea Republic, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara, Mexico)
Wednesday, June 24: Czechia vs. Mexico, Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.