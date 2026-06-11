Mexico Vs South Africa Preview, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can El Tri Break Opening-Day Hoodoo?

“For sure it is big challenge, to play in front of 87,000 Mexicans, but I will tell the players to focus on the match. The Mexicans (supporters) at the stadium do not play, they just shout and sing and dance,” Broos said. “We have to focus on the game (and) if we can do that and not be bothered by the noise of the Mexicans, we can have a good game tomorrow.”