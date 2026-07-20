Spain Vs Argentina Player Ratings: Emiliano Martinez's Heroics Wasted; Lionel Messi Falls Short In FIFA World Cup Final

Manager: Lionel Scaloni – 3/10

His defensive approach frustrated Spain for long spells, but Argentina offered almost nothing in attack. His substitutions failed to change the momentum as the champions surrendered their crown.

Emiliano Martinez – 9/10

Argentina's best player by a distance. Produced 11 saves and repeatedly denied Spain with a string of outstanding stops. Deserved better than ending up on the losing side.

Gonzalo Montiel – 5/10

Did a respectable job containing Baena but offered little going forward.

Cristian Romero – 7/10

Aggressive, commanding and one of Argentina's standout defenders before being substituted.

Lisandro Martinez – 6/10

Physical as ever before injury forced him off just before halftime.

Nicolas Tagliafico – 7/10

Kept Lamine Yamal unusually quiet for much of the contest.

Rodrigo De Paul – 4/10

Worked hard defensively but struggled to influence possession or create attacking moments.

Enzo Fernandez – 2/10

An afternoon to forget. Failed to impose himself in midfield before a needless late red card capped a disappointing display.

Alexis Mac Allister – 4/10

Never looked comfortable and was fortunate to avoid multiple bookings.

Nico Gonzalez – 3/10

Anonymous in the first half and withdrawn at the break.

Lionel Messi – 3/10

Spain's defensive setup denied him space throughout. The Argentine captain rarely saw the ball in dangerous areas and couldn't produce the moment of magic his side desperately needed.

Julian Alvarez – 3/10

Largely isolated up front and unable to trouble Spain's defence.

Substitutes