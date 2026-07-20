Spain Vs Argentina Player Ratings: Emiliano Martinez's Heroics Wasted; Lionel Messi Falls Short In FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Messi endured a quiet World Cup final as Spain sealed a 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina
Emiliano Martinez made 11 saves, but Ferran Torres' winner proved enough to crown Spain champions
Luis de la Fuente's tactical changes outshone Lionel Scaloni's as Spain dominated the showpiece fina
Spain needed 106 minutes to finally break Argentina's resistance, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to seal a historic 1-0 extra-time victory at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).
Luis de la Fuente's side dominated proceedings, enjoying over 60% possession and firing 12 shots on target, but they were repeatedly denied by an inspired Emiliano Martinez, who produced 11 saves to keep Argentina alive until the decisive breakthrough.
At the other end, Lionel Messi was largely neutralised as Spain's disciplined backline restricted Argentina to very few clear-cut chances. Here are the player ratings from a final defined by patience, tactical discipline and one decisive moment.
Argentina Player Ratings
Manager: Lionel Scaloni – 3/10
His defensive approach frustrated Spain for long spells, but Argentina offered almost nothing in attack. His substitutions failed to change the momentum as the champions surrendered their crown.
Emiliano Martinez – 9/10
Argentina's best player by a distance. Produced 11 saves and repeatedly denied Spain with a string of outstanding stops. Deserved better than ending up on the losing side.
Gonzalo Montiel – 5/10
Did a respectable job containing Baena but offered little going forward.
Cristian Romero – 7/10
Aggressive, commanding and one of Argentina's standout defenders before being substituted.
Lisandro Martinez – 6/10
Physical as ever before injury forced him off just before halftime.
Nicolas Tagliafico – 7/10
Kept Lamine Yamal unusually quiet for much of the contest.
Rodrigo De Paul – 4/10
Worked hard defensively but struggled to influence possession or create attacking moments.
Enzo Fernandez – 2/10
An afternoon to forget. Failed to impose himself in midfield before a needless late red card capped a disappointing display.
Alexis Mac Allister – 4/10
Never looked comfortable and was fortunate to avoid multiple bookings.
Nico Gonzalez – 3/10
Anonymous in the first half and withdrawn at the break.
Lionel Messi – 3/10
Spain's defensive setup denied him space throughout. The Argentine captain rarely saw the ball in dangerous areas and couldn't produce the moment of magic his side desperately needed.
Julian Alvarez – 3/10
Largely isolated up front and unable to trouble Spain's defence.
Substitutes
Nicolas Otamendi – 5/10: Filled in steadily after Martínez's injury.
Leandro Paredes – 4/10: Brought aggression but little control.
Nahuel Molina – 4/10: Struggled against Nico Williams.
Facundo Medina – 3/10: At fault during the build-up to Spain's winner.
Giuliano Simeone – 5/10: Mixed display featuring one excellent defensive intervention.
Marcos Senesi – N/A: Came on late but couldn't alter the outcome.
Spain Player Ratings
Manager: Luis de la Fuente – 8/10
Spain controlled possession from start to finish, but De la Fuente's biggest contribution came from the bench. His substitutions injected fresh energy, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner after coming on. Defensively, his game plan also kept Messi and Argentina remarkably quiet.
Unai Simon – 6/10
Had an early scare when rushing off his line to stop Messi, but enjoyed one of the quietest World Cup finals a goalkeeper could ask for. Barely tested throughout.
Pedro Porro – 7/10
Combined effectively with Lamine Yamal down the right flank and constantly offered width. Comfortable defensively and energetic going forward.
Pau Cubarsi – 8/10
Another mature display from the 19-year-old. Calm under pressure, excellent with his distribution and deservedly crowned the tournament's Young Player.
Aymeric Laporte – 7/10
Read the game superbly, cutting out danger before it developed. Even ventured forward in search of a goal.
Marc Cucurella – 7/10
An attacking outlet all evening. While his final delivery lacked precision, his relentless overlapping runs kept Argentina pinned back.
Rodri – 8/10
The heartbeat of Spain's midfield. Dictated possession, protected the defence and controlled the tempo with another composed performance.
Fabian Ruiz – 5/10
Struggled to influence the game and was replaced after an underwhelming hour.
Lamine Yamal – 5/10
Couldn't produce his usual magic despite showing flashes of brilliance. Forced Martínez into a late save from a free-kick but was largely contained.
Dani Olmo – 6/10
Worked tirelessly between the lines and caused occasional problems with his movement, though his final ball often lacked quality.
Alex Baena – 5/10
Found little space to operate and never truly imposed himself before making way.
Mikel Oyarzabal – 6/10
Worked hard but found chances hard to come by against Argentina's disciplined defence.
Substitutes
Ferran Torres – 6/10: The match-winner. Took his chance brilliantly to score Spain's historic goal and nearly added another.
Pedri – 7/10: Added creativity and composure after coming on.
Mikel Merino – 6/10: Came close with a glancing header in extra time.
Nico Williams – 8/10: Changed the game with his pace and direct running, while also assisting Torres' winner.
Martín Zubimendi – 6/10: Helped Spain maintain control late on.
Eric Garcia – 6/10: Solid after replacing Laporte in extra time.