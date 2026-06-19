Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri Become First Team To Qualify For Knockout Stage

Mexico became the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after defeating South Korea 1-0
Luis Romo scored the decisive goal after a costly error from South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu
Raúl Rangel's late double save preserved the win and secured top spot in Group A for El Tri
Mexico became the first nation to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after edging South Korea 1-0 in a tense Group A encounter in Guadalajara. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Javier Aguirre's side followed up their opening victory over South Africa with another three points, ensuring progression with a game to spare.
While the performance lacked attacking fireworks, El Tri displayed the discipline, resilience, and game management that often define successful tournament campaigns. The result also strengthened Mexico's grip on top spot in Group A ahead of their final group-stage clash against Czechia.
Romo Goal Proves Decisive In Tight Contest
The match was largely a tactical battle, with both teams reluctant to overcommit in attack. Mexico pressed aggressively early on but found clear chances hard to come by against a well-organized South Korean defense. The breakthrough eventually arrived shortly after halftime when a costly mistake from goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu gifted the hosts the lead.
Julian Quiñones delivered a dangerous cross into the box, and although Kim appeared set to claim the ball comfortably, a collision with teammate Lee Gi-hyeok caused him to spill possession. Luis Romo reacted quickest, poking the loose ball into an empty net and sending the Guadalajara crowd into celebration. For Romo, who plays his club football in the city, it was a memorable moment on the biggest stage.
South Korea attempted to respond through Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, but Mexico's defensive structure remained compact throughout the contest. Aguirre's men rarely allowed their opponents clear openings and looked increasingly comfortable protecting their advantage as the match progressed.
Rangel Heroics Seal Historic Qualification
South Korea's best opportunity arrived late in the game when Cho Gue-sung appeared certain to score from close range. However, goalkeeper Raúl Rangel produced a remarkable double save, first blocking a point-blank header with his boot before reacting again from the ground to deny the rebound.
Those interventions proved crucial as Mexico held firm to record a second consecutive clean sheet of the tournament. With six points from two matches, El Tri became the first team to officially book a place in the Round of 16 and now heads into the Czechia fixture with the luxury of qualification already secured.
The victory may not have been Mexico's most entertaining display, but it demonstrated the maturity and defensive solidity required to thrive in tournament football. As the knockout stage approaches, Mexico has laid down an early marker as one of the teams to watch in the competition.