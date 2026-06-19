Mexico Vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri Take On Taegeuk Warriors At Estadio Guadalajara

South Korean soccer fans celebrate after South Korea defeated Czechia during the Group A World Cup soccer match in Mexico, at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Mexico vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A clash between MEX and KOR on Friday, 19 June at Estadio Guadalajara, officially known as Estadio Akron. Round 2 of the tournament brings a key early showdown as co-hosts Mexico meet South Korea, with both sides arriving on the back of opening wins. Javier Aguirre’s Mexico began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, courtesy of goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, extending their strong run of form and clean defensive record despite the setback of César Montes’ suspension. South Korea, under Hong Myung-Bo, also impressed with a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic, with Hwang In-Beom and Oh Hyeon-Gyu turning the game around to maintain their recent winning streak. The Taegeuk Warriors have not beaten Mexico since 2006, though their last meeting in 2025 ended 2-2, setting the stage for another tight contest. Stay tuned for live updates.

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