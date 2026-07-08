France Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's 1st quarter-final fixture between France and Morocco at the Boston Stadium

France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Kylian Mbappe Scores AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Summary of this article

  • FRA take on MAR in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Boston

  • The quarter-final will be a rematch of the semi-final encounter at the 2022 edition

  • Morocco are the first team to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup

France and Morocco will lock horns in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Boston Stadium in Massachusetts. Kylian Mbappe-led Les Bleus have emerged as the standout team in this summer's expanded tournament, finishing at the top of Group I with a flawless winning record before easily defeating Sweden in the round of 32.

The clash in the last-16 against Paraguay presented a challenging obstacle, but Mbappe ultimately secured the breakthrough by converting a penalty, paving the way for a rematch of the semi-final encounter that took place in Qatar four years prior.

Morocco became the first team to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup by defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the round of 16.

Following Egypt's controversial exit against Argentina, the Atlas Lions stand as Africa's only representatives in this prestigious tournament, aiming to secure consecutive appearances in the semi-finals.

The winners will face the victors of the Spain vs Belgium tie.

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches: 8

  • France: 5

  • Morocco: 1

  • Draws: 2

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team News

Didier Deschamps is expected to make a last-minute call regarding Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed the 1-0 victory against Paraguay in the last-16 due to a thigh injury. Should he be deemed fit, the midfielder may take the place of Manu Kone. Elsewhere, Desire Doue might start ahead of Bradley Barcola. Ismael Saibari was substituted due to a hamstring injury during the previous match. The Moroccan player is uncertain for the next game.

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Morocco players react after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Canada in Houston, July 4, 2026. - AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi, back, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Canada during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Houston. - David J. Phillip/AP Photo
Moroccan fans celebrate following the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico. - | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Morocco's Issa Diop (14) celebrates his side's first goal with teammates during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. - (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Matchups

The one that stands out is Kylian Mbappe up against his former PSG teammate, Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi has consistently risen to the occasion whenever his team requires his support. Both in defense and attack, his performance has been exceptional throughout this tournament. His competition with Mbappe, who is personally chasing the Golden Boot, will be one to watch.

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

France XI: Maignan – Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne – Kone, Rabiot – Dembele, Olise, Barcola – Mbappe.

Morocco XI: Bounou – Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui – El Aynaoui, Bouaddi – Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss – Rahimi

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts

  • Location: Foxborough, USA

  • Stadium: Boston Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 9 July 2026

  • Kick-Off: 4:00pm (EST) | 10/07/2026, Friday - 1:30 am (IST)

  • Match Referee: Facundo Tello

  • Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti

  • Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade

  • Fourth Official: Dario Herrera

  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Cristian Navarro

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

France faces a challenging game, possibly their most difficult yet, as Morocco remains unbeaten in their last 34 matches across all competitions. However, the last team to beat Morocco at a World Cup was France when the sides met in the 2022 semi-final where the Les Bleus won 2-0. With Mbappe chasing record, this could be a nervy 1-0 win.

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

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