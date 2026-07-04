Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 16: CAN Eye Spot In QFs Against Defiant Atlas Lions

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:

Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the CAN vs MAR, Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be played at the Houston Stadium, Texas on Saturday, July 4

Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Cyle Larin celeb Canadian Press via AP
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Bosnia and Herzegovina during their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B match in Toronto on Friday, June 12, 2026. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Canada and Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This marks only Canada's third appearance in the World Cup, and they have captured the attention of a nation that is typically more focused on celebrating ice hockey legends than football icons. The pressure that may have weighed heavily on Canada prior to the tournament has significantly diminished, and regardless of the outcome against Morocco, they have set multiple records – including securing their first World Cup point and achieving their inaugural victory. While Canada has emerged as one of the tournament's uplifting narratives, Morocco has arrived with far greater aspirations. Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the CAN vs MAR, Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be played at the Houston Stadium, Texas on Saturday, July 4
LIVE UPDATES

Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 16 Schedule

Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Streaming

  • India: Unite8 Sports, Zee5

  • Bangladesh: Somoy TV, BTV, T Sports, Bioscope, Toffee, My Robi

  • USA: Fox Sports

  • Mexico: TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca

  • Canada: TSN, RDS, Crave, Noovo

  • Morocco: beIN Sports, TOD

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories