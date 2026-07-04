Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 16: CAN Eye Spot In QFs Against Defiant Atlas Lions

Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Canada and Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This marks only Canada's third appearance in the World Cup, and they have captured the attention of a nation that is typically more focused on celebrating ice hockey legends than football icons. The pressure that may have weighed heavily on Canada prior to the tournament has significantly diminished, and regardless of the outcome against Morocco, they have set multiple records – including securing their first World Cup point and achieving their inaugural victory. While Canada has emerged as one of the tournament's uplifting narratives, Morocco has arrived with far greater aspirations. Check out the play-by-play updates and score from the CAN vs MAR, Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be played at the Houston Stadium, Texas on Saturday, July 4

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 09:00:30 pm IST Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 16 Schedule 🚨🚨 OFFICIAL: WORLD CUP ROUND 16. 🍿



🇦🇷 Argentina-Egypt 🇪🇬

🇵🇹 Portugal-Spain 🇪🇸

🇨🇦 Canada-Morocco 🇲🇦

🇫🇷 France-Paraguay 🇵🇾

🇨🇭 Switzerland-Colombia 🇨🇴

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England-Mexico 🇲🇽

🇧🇷 Brazil-Norway 🇳🇴

🇺🇸 USA-Belgium 🇧🇪



Who’s gonna win it? 🏆@krakenfx #ad pic.twitter.com/QjtdPKCbuK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2026