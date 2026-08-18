'Kahan Goli Chali Hai?': Kiren Rijiju Denies Police Brutality During CJP Protest

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed allegations of police violence during the student-led march to Parliament on July 20.
Rijiju claimed that no batons were used and accused political rivals from the AAP, Bhim Army, and Samajwadi Party of inciting violence.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi challenged the government in Parliament by presenting a student who lost his vision due to an alleged pellet gun injury.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has rejected claims that police used excessive force on students demonstrating against the NEET-UG paper leak in the capital. Citing the student-led march to Parliament on July 20, the minister commended authorities for managing the situation peacefully.
Rijiju told ANI, "Kahan goli chali hai? (Where were shots fired?). Not one person died or broke their bone or got seriously injured."
Rijiju Claims No Lathis
The minister said batons were entirely absent from the police response, arguing that political operatives had secretly joined the rallies. "So many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students. Furthermore, more than half the people—whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party—came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred," Rijiju said.
He added that similar protests during the Congress era used to result in many deaths. He praised the police for managing the situation and questioned the criticism against them. "There were no deaths, right? So shouldn't we praise cops? Police is also there for our protection. They managed everything so peacefully and yet we are criticising them. This is not right," Rijiju said.
However, visuals from the day of the protest showed police lathi-charging students, contradicting his claims. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, had called the July 20 protest march.
The Pellet Gun Controversy
Claims regarding the use of pellet guns have also surfaced. At least a dozen Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were issued pellet guns on the morning of July 20, which were later withdrawn after claims of their use surfaced, Hindustan Times reported.
Five people said they were hit with pellets during the march. Students regularly alleged the use of tear gas, including on July 25, the day the CJP-led protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.
In Parliament, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi presented an injured student who reportedly lost his vision in one eye due to a pellet gun wound. "Government has said no pellet gun has been used. Haven't they said it? See this, this is a pellet gun…his eye has been damaged, he has lost his vision," Rahul said.
The Opposition, led by Rahul, has been staging protests demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged use of lathis, tear gas, shock batons and pellet guns. On Monday, some Opposition leaders alleged that questions raised by parliamentarians are routinely being disallowed or left unanswered.
Outlook Reporter Recounts Police Action
While the Union Minister denies police brutality, an Outlook reporter at Jantar Mantar witnessed not only tear gas canisters being fired directly at protesters but also suffered from pellet gun fire. The reporter watched one canister strike a demonstrator just above the forehead, leaving blood streaming down his face.
"I saw it aimed at me and immediately ran," the reporter recalled reguarding police men armed with pellet guns."Something struck my backpack and my arm. If I hadn't turned, it could have hit my chest or my face."
Medical records and photographs of the reporter documented multiple puncture wounds on his arm resembling pellet injuries. Delhi Police stated they did not use pellet guns during the crackdown.