Why CJP Is Staying Behind The Scenes In Jharkhand Student Protest

The Ranchi protest began on July 25 over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams and has since split into two student groups.
Unlike its Jantar Mantar agitation, the CJP has kept its top leaders away from the Ranchi stage, sending a 20-25-member team instead.
The outfit says it wants to empower local student leaders, but its presence has become contentious amid allegations of political affiliations within the protest.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a central role in the student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities. But as a similar protest continues in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s government recruitment exams, the outfit’s most recognisable faces are nowhere to be seen on the stage.
CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have stayed away from the Ranchi protest, even as police action against demonstrators has intensified. The organisation says this is deliberate: it does not want to “hijack” a movement that should be led by local students.
How Did The Ranchi Protest Begin?
Hundreds of students and job aspirants began protesting at Ranchi’s Bapu Vatika on July 25, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The protest shifted to Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on July 29. The Jharkhand government has since formed a four-member team to hold talks with the students, while the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the alleged irregularities. The CID has questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte and arrested 19 people so far.
The agitation escalated on August 10 when protesters marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly faced police action involving water cannons and tear gas. Protesters alleged that police also resorted to lathi-charge. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike, was among those injured.
When Did The Movement Split?
The protesters initially appeared united, but the movement soon divided into two groups — the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch and the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch.
The Reform Manch alleged that members of the other group were largely associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM). The Nyay Manch, meanwhile, has accused the Reform Manch of being a “BJP faction”, pointing to the presence of BJP leaders and workers at its protests.
The divisions have also surfaced in negotiations with the state government, with the two groups holding separate discussions.
Where Are The Familiar CJP Faces?
Dipke has made it clear that he does not intend to travel to Ranchi to lead the agitation.
After speaking to Mahato on August 9, Dipke said the JLKM leader was effectively leading the protest and that the CJP did not want to “hijack” it. He said the organisation wanted more local faces to emerge as leaders.
CJP legal affairs lead Ratna Singh said the outfit’s role was changing from a protest organisation to a political pressure group. The CJP, she said, wanted students to feel capable of organising movements themselves rather than relying on its three best-known leaders.
That does not mean the CJP has stayed away entirely. It has sent a 20-25-member delegation to Jharkhand, led by activist Mukesh Allrounder. The team has met students, helped with protest management and remained in contact with the CJP’s national leadership.
According to Allrounder, students mainly sought the CJP’s experience in managing security and keeping large protests peaceful. After consultations, the CJP leadership decided its support would come “from below the stage, not from the stage”.
Why Has The CJP's Role Become Contentious?
The CJP’s absence has itself become part of the politics around the protest.
ABVP leader Satyam Mishra said students in Ranchi had not supported the CJP’s involvement and argued that “outsiders” should not interfere. He also criticised slogans associated with the Delhi agitation, saying the Jharkhand protest should remain peaceful and focused on local demands.
Some organisers, however, have welcomed CJP’s solidarity. Chandan Rajak of the Abhyarthi Nyay Manch said the outfit had helped generate enthusiasm among young people to fight corruption, but added that nobody should “hijack the stage”.
Umme Habiba, one of the faces of the Ranchi protest, said she had spoken to Dipke and believed his absence was linked to his health at the time. She also acknowledged the CJP’s role in building the wider momentum.
Student Movement Or Political Movement?
The CJP currently insists it is trying to empower local student leaders rather than build another movement around its own national leadership. But the organisation is also expanding beyond the Delhi protest, positioning itself as a nationwide political pressure group.
Its involvement in other campaigns, including the “School Thik Karo” drive targeting poor infrastructure in government schools, has further expanded its political footprint.
For now, Ranchi remains a distinctly localised protest, with competing student groups and existing political affiliations shaping its leadership. Unlike Jantar Mantar, where the CJP’s prominent faces became synonymous with the agitation, the Ranchi movement appears determined — and in some quarters, determinedly encouraged — to keep the spotlight on Jharkhand’s own student leaders.
The CJP, meanwhile, appears content to remain in the background: offering its organisational experience and political support without becoming the face of the protest.