‘How Can There Be Blanket Ban?’ Delhi HC Asks Police Over Protest Permission Refusal At Jantar Mantar

Delhi High Court questioned police refusal to permit Karni Sena’s Jantar Mantar protest.
Police cited crowd concerns and sensitivity surrounding the proposed September 20 demonstration.
Court asked authorities to consider restrictions or suggest an alternative protest venue.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police’s refusal to allow a Karni Sena protest at Jantar Mantar, asking how the authorities could impose a blanket ban instead of permitting the demonstration.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing a petition filed by Raj Shekhawat challenging the denial of permission for a protest scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm on September 20. The demonstration seeks the withdrawal of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, and aims to raise concerns over reservation policies.
Shekhawat’s counsel told the court that police had initially approved the protest but subsequently withdrew permission, citing concerns that a large crowd could gather.
“Just because you apprehend that some people will come…. On the last date also, I very clearly said that you can put any restrictions or conditions on them and you can permit them. And they will be there only for few hours. They will not be proceeding from there also. How can you refuse them?” Justice Sharma said, according to Live Law.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Delhi Police, said the decision was based on Supreme Court guidelines and standing orders governing demonstrations. He maintained that Jantar Mantar was a sensitive location and that the organisers had not been singled out.
“It is not only them who we have refused. Others also we have refused. It is not that they have been singled out. The amount of likes and social media dissemination is so much, the executive thinks it will overspill,” the ASG said.
The court then asked whether police could identify another venue and allow the protest with restrictions. “I am asking you to put any conditions. If not Jantar Mantar, then suggest some other place. I am only asking the State how can there be a blanket ban?” the bench said.
After the ASG said an alternative venue could be considered, the court adjourned the matter until Tuesday.