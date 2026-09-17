Prithvi Shaw’s Engagement Ends In Six Months, Girlfriend Akriti Agrawal’s Insta Story Goes Viral

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The couple confirmed their separation months after announcing their engagement, citing different goals and circumstances

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Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal During Their Engagement
Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal During Their Engagement |Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement

  • Their Engagement took place in March

  • Akriti announced the break up on Instagram

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement, only months after announcing it. Agarwal shared a note on Instagram confirming their separation, saying the couple had mutually chosen to part ways because of different goals and circumstances.

In her Instagram post, Akriti Agarwal wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”

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She further said, “As much as we love and care for each other, we have come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward.”

Engagement In March

Shaw and Agarwal had announced their engagement on March 8, when the India batter posted a series of romantic pictures from the occasion. One of the photographs showed Shaw down on one knee as he proposed to Agarwal, while another featured the couple showing off their engagement rings.

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"From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!" Shaw had captioned the post.

The engagement came during an important phase of Shaw’s career as he looked to revive his position in domestic and franchise cricket. The right-handed batter made his India debut in 2018 and scored a century in his first Test against the West Indies. He was later bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2026 auction, but did not feature in a single match during the 2026 IPL season.

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Shaw joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh after remaining unsold during the initial rounds of the IPL 2026 auction. His domestic career has also encountered setbacks, including his omission from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad in October 2024. The 26-year-old has since continued playing domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

Following the announcement of their separation, Shaw has also deleted his engagement photographs from his Instagram profile.

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