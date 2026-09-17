'Make Smriti Mandhana Captain': India Legend Calls for Leadership Change, 'Requests' Harman to Step Down

“It is overdue. Because Harman, as a batter and a fielder, is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times… When it comes after a success like this (World Cup win), it will not be taken well, but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman’s own interest, I think she can contribute much more as a batter without the burden of captaincy," Rangaswamy said at the time.