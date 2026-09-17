'Make Smriti Mandhana Captain': India Legend Calls for Leadership Change, 'Requests' Harman to Step Down

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Former India captain Diana Edulji wants Smriti Mandhana given a sustained run as India women’s captain ahead of the next ODI World Cup. Edulji has urged Harmanpreet to make way for Mandhana and suggested Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma for vice-captaincy

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File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. Photo: X | BCCI Women

Former India great Diana Edulji has urged a change in leadership in Indian women’s cricket, making a ‘humble request’ to Harmanpreet Kaur to relinquish the captaincy and allow Smriti Mandhana to take over before it is too late.

Edulji feels India, the reigning world champions, need to start planning for the next generation ahead of the 2029 ODI World Cup.

She believes Mandhana should be given an extended opportunity in the leadership role, while younger players are prepared to take on greater responsibilities in the future.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule

“We are holding back Smriti Mandhana for a long time. By the time the next World Cup comes along, Harman will be nearing 40, so let’s give a good run to Smriti and look at two youngsters as vice-captains. My humble request to Harman would be to let people ask why and not why not," Edulji said.

Jemimah And Shafali For Bigger Roles

Edulji also proposed Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as potential vice-captains, with the duo to be groomed for larger leadership responsibilities in the future.

Harmanpreet continues to lead India at the Asian Games 2026, with the women’s cricket competition scheduled from September 17 to 22. India are set to take on Japan in the quarterfinals on September 18.

Also Read: Why Did China Women Exit Asian Games Cricket Without Playing A Single Ball? Explained

It Is Overdue

Debate around Harmanpreet’s leadership emerged soon after India’s historic 2025 World Cup triumph, when former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy said a change at the helm was 'overdue.'

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Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. - BCCIWomen/X
India's Smriti Mandhana in action during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Plethora Of Records As India Outplay Hong Kong To Enter Final - X/BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana walking back to the pavilion after playing a 124-run knock against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai - X/BCCIWomen

“It is overdue. Because Harman, as a batter and a fielder, is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times… When it comes after a success like this (World Cup win), it will not be taken well, but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman’s own interest, I think she can contribute much more as a batter without the burden of captaincy," Rangaswamy said at the time.

The discussion has intensified amid Harmanpreet’s struggles for consistency, particularly in T20 cricket. Ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, she had responded to questions about her captaincy and has not indicate that she intends to step down.

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