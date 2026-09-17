Why Did China Women Exit Asian Games Cricket Without Playing A Single Ball? Explained

China were eliminated from the Asian Games women’s cricket tournament without facing a single ball
Their quarter-final against Bangladesh was abandoned due to persistent rain and a wet outfield
Bangladesh advanced to the semi-finals as the higher-ranked team under the tournament rules
China’s women’s cricket team arrived at the 2026 Asian Games hoping to make an impact on the continental stage. Instead, their campaign ended before they could even bat, bowl or take the field.
Their quarter-final against Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi, was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain left the playing surface unfit. But the weather alone did not send China home.
The tournament’s knockout rules meant the result of a match that produced no result would be decided by the teams’ rankings, putting Bangladesh through and ending China’s campaign.
What Happened At Korogi Sports Park?
The women’s cricket competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games features eight teams and is being played as a straight knockout tournament. China were drawn against Bangladesh in the opening quarter-final on September 17, while Pakistan faced Thailand in the other quarter-final on the same day. India, the defending champions, were scheduled to face hosts Japan on September 18, with Sri Lanka taking on Malaysia.
However, the weather had other plans. Persistent rain in and around Nisshin left the outfield saturated, and conditions never improved enough for play to begin. The umpires conducted inspections, but the ground remained unsuitable. Eventually, the match was abandoned without even a toss taking place. That meant neither side had an opportunity to create a result on the field.
For China, that was particularly frustrating. Having reached the knockout stage, they needed only one match to keep their medal hopes alive. Instead, their Asian Games campaign ended without a single delivery being bowled.
Why Did Bangladesh Qualify Instead of China?
This is where the tournament rules became crucial. Because the women’s event is a knockout competition, there is no group-stage points table that could determine the teams’ progression after a washout. The Asian Games playing conditions provide a specific solution for a quarter-final that cannot produce a result, which says the higher-ranked team advances.
Bangladesh entered the contest with a significantly higher position in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. They were ranked 10th, while China were 36th, meaning Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals after the washout.
It is not an entirely new scenario at the Asian Games. The same principle played a role in the women’s cricket competition at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, when rain affected several knockout matches. The rule exists to ensure that a team does not lose a knockout opportunity simply because weather prevents a game from taking place.
Now, Bangladesh's semi-final game is scheduled for September 20 against the winner of India’s quarter-final against Japan.
China’s Campaign Ends Before It Really Began
The irony is that China had already made history simply by reaching the knockout stage. This was their third appearance in Asian Games cricket since the sport’s debut at the event in 2010. Yet their latest campaign will be remembered for something completely different, an elimination without a single ball being bowled.
China simply ran out of luck when it mattered most. After making it to the knockout stage, the team never got the opportunity to fight for a place in the semi-finals, with the rain bringing their campaign to an unexpected end. It’s indeed a frustrating way to leave the Asian Games, and certainly one they wouldn’t have expected.