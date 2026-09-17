From Yuvraj Singh To PT Usha: Indian Sports Stars Send Birthday Wishes To PM Narendra Modi

Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi
Saina Nehwal marked the occasion with the ‘Aashirvaad Ka Diya’ initiative
PT Usha wished Modi good health and strength for the year ahead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with birthday wishes pouring in from several prominent personalities across sport and public life.
Among those extending greetings were India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer Suresh Raina, badminton star Saina Nehwal, former sprinter and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and ex-India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Their messages focused largely on wishing the Prime Minister good health, happiness and strength. The sporting fraternity’s messages came as celebrations and service-oriented programmes were held across the country to mark Modi’s birthday.
Gautam Gambhir, Raina Among Cricket Fraternity To Wish PM Modi
Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, shared his birthday message for the Prime Minister on social media. Gambhir wished Modi good health and happiness and expressed hope that he would continue to lead India towards a glorious future.
“Wishing health and happiness for our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May you continue to lead India towards a glorious future.”
Former India batter Suresh Raina also extended his wishes, praying for Modi’s health, strength and happiness while referring to his dedication to the nation.
“Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. Jai Hind!”
Yuvraj Singh also joined the cricket fraternity in wishing the Prime Minister.
“Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday. Your leadership continues to shape India’s journey towards a stronger and more progressive future. May the year ahead bring you good health, happiness and continued success.”
Saina Nehwal, PT Usha Also Share Birthday Messages
Saina Nehwal marked the occasion by referring to the ‘Aashirvaad Ka Diya’ initiative and offered prayers for Modi on his birthday.
“Lighting the Aashirvaad Ka Diya on Sewa Diwas, with prayers and best wishes for Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May the light of service, dedication and a stronger India continue to shine.”
PT Usha, meanwhile, wished Modi good health and continued strength, while highlighting hopes for peace, prosperity and progress.
“Warmest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji! Praying for your good health and continued strength to guide our nation towards greater peace, prosperity, and progress.”
The birthday messages came alongside various programmes being organised around the country. September 17 also marks the beginning of several service-oriented initiatives, with events including health camps, cleanliness drives and other public-service activities being planned in different regions.