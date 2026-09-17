Brighton Complete Stunning 3-2 Comeback At Old Trafford To Eliminate Manchester United

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 September 2026 1:10 pm

Manchester United suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup third round despite taking a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Teenage forward Shea Lacey opened the scoring before Mason Mount doubled United’s advantage shortly afterwards, giving Michael Carrick’s side a dream start. Brighton, however, responded before half-time through Charalampos Kostoulas, who gave the visitors renewed hope. Pascal Gross then equalised in the 65th minute before Maxim De Cuyper completed Brighton’s remarkable comeback four minutes later. United were unable to find a response as Brighton protected their lead through the closing stages. The defeat ended United’s League Cup campaign and marked the first time in 50 years that they had lost at Old Trafford after going two goals ahead.