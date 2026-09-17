Brighton Complete Stunning 3-2 Comeback At Old Trafford To Eliminate Manchester United

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Manchester United suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup third round despite taking a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Teenage forward Shea Lacey opened the scoring before Mason Mount doubled United’s advantage shortly afterwards, giving Michael Carrick’s side a dream start. Brighton, however, responded before half-time through Charalampos Kostoulas, who gave the visitors renewed hope. Pascal Gross then equalised in the 65th minute before Maxim De Cuyper completed Brighton’s remarkable comeback four minutes later. United were unable to find a response as Brighton protected their lead through the closing stages. The defeat ended United’s League Cup campaign and marked the first time in 50 years that they had lost at Old Trafford after going two goals ahead.

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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Maxim De Cuyper
Brighton's Maxim De Cuyper, left, and Brighton's Ferdi Kadioglu celebrate at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Fabian Huerzeler
Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler celebrates at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, argues with Referee Farai Hallam at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Maxim De Cuyper
Brighton's Maxim De Cuyper, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Mason Mount
Manchester United's Mason Mount reacts after Brighton's Pascal Gross scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Brightons Pascal Gross
Brighton's Pascal Gross, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Man Uniteds Shea Lacey
Manchester United's Shea Lacey, front, and Brighton's Jaouen Hadjam challenge for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights
Brighton's Charalampos Kostoulas celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Andrey Santos
Manchester United's Andrey Santos, right, and Brighton's Chema Andres challenge for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion EFL Cup highlights-Shea Lacey
Manchester United's Shea Lacey celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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