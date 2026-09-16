Why Is India Now Exporting Hilsa To Bangladesh? What Caused Trade Reversal

India has exported around 500 tonnes of hilsa to Bangladesh in two months.
Lower catches and Bangladesh’s export pause have reversed the traditional trade flow.
Gujarat’s rising production, particularly in Bharuch, now supplies much of demand.
The traditional hilsa trade between India and Bangladesh has reversed with New Delhi now sending around 500 tonnes of hilsa to Bangladesh during the past two months.
Traders expect another 150–200 tonnes to follow in the coming weeks. Most of the consignments have originated in Gujarat, particularly the Bharuch region, while some have moved through the Howrah wholesale fish market in West Bengal.
What Has Changed?
Bangladesh has traditionally supplied hilsa to India, particularly before Durga Puja, when demand rises sharply in West Bengal and other eastern states. The fish occupies an important place in Bengali cuisine and culture on both sides of the border.
Last year, the Bangladesh government permitted the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India ahead of the festive season. This year, however, there is no clarity over the arrival of Padma hilsa in Indian markets, with Bangladesh’s exports currently paused.
At the same time, lower catches have created a supply shortage within Bangladesh. Its traders have consequently turned to India to meet domestic demand, reversing the usual direction of the trade.
“Bangladesh has been importing hilsa from India for the first time. We usually send fish such as boal, rohu, parse and tangra to Bangladesh. This year there is a shortage of hilsa there,” Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Howrah Wholesale Fish Importers’ Association, told PTI.
Why Is Gujarat Driving The Reversal?
Gujarat produced 14,587.72 tonnes of hilsa in 2025–26, its highest output in four years, according to Gujarat Fisheries Commissioner Vijay Kharadi, as cited by the Hindustan Times.
The state had produced 14,198.98 tonnes in 2022–23 before output fell to 8,209.48 tonnes in 2023–24 and 8,535.75 tonnes in 2024–25.
Marine catches continue to account for most of Gujarat’s hilsa production. However, inland production rose sharply from 123.62 tonnes in 2024–25 to 4,645.99 tonnes in 2025–26. The increase came almost entirely from the Narmada River in Bharuch.
This rise has transformed Bharuch into an important source for the regional hilsa market. In 2024–25, the district had recorded only 59.14 tonnes of marine hilsa and 6.84 tonnes from inland waters, accounting for less than 1% of Gujarat’s total production.
Why Is Roe-Filled Hilsa In Demand?
Gujarat hilsa has relatively limited demand in some Indian markets because it often contains a large amount of roe. For Bangladeshi traders, however, the same characteristic increases its commercial value.
Roe-filled hilsa is particularly sought after in Chattogram and Sylhet. The eggs are extracted and sold separately, with some processed for re-export to other countries.
Traders also use the remaining fish to produce dried and salted hilsa for the Bangladeshi market. This allows processors to generate value from both the roe and the fish.
“Gujarat hilsa contains a lot of roe, which is highly sought after in Bangladesh. The eggs are also being sold separately for processing and re-exported to other countries by them,” Maqsood said.
What Does The Shift Mean For West Bengal?
The new export flow could create opportunities in aggregation, cold-chain logistics, processing, packaging, branding and export-oriented fisheries businesses.
“The export of Indian Hilsa to Bangladesh is not merely a trade phenomenon; it is a strong market signal reflecting the exceptional consumer preference, economic value and regional demand for this iconic fish,” ICAR-CIFRI Director Dr Pradip Dey said in a report released by the Press Information Bureau.
Dey said the development could support fisher livelihoods, domestic consumption and regional trade while helping West Bengal develop a more organised and value-added hilsa economy.