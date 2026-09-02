‘Consuming These Fish Is Hazardous’: Why Bihar Warns Against Unknown Fish From Nepal Floodwaters

Bihar has advised people not to consume unknown fish found with floodwaters entering from Nepal.
The government cited possible contamination from bacteria, viruses and fungi during flooding.
People reporting vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain or other unusual symptoms after eating such fish have been told to seek medical care.
The Bihar government has advised people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal after reports of illness among some people who allegedly ate them.
According to PTI, the advisory was issued on Tuesday by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources after unfamiliar fish species were reported in certain areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal. The department said the consumption of such fish had allegedly caused illness among some people and urged residents to avoid eating them as a precautionary measure.
Why are unknown fish being found in Bihar?
Floodwaters can wash fish out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs, allowing them to spread over large areas.
PTI reported that unfamiliar fish species have been found in certain areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal. The department has asked residents to report sightings of such fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.
Why has the government warned against eating them?
The department said fish washed out during floods may come into prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter.
According to PTI, such exposure can increase the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi. The department said this was a health concern and advised people not to consume fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside.
"Consuming these fish is hazardous to health," officials said.
What has the Bihar government advised?
The department has advised people to avoid consuming fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside.
PTI reported that the department appealed to the public to strictly avoid consuming unknown fish as a "precautionary measure".
Residents have also been asked to report sightings of such fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.
What should people do if they fall ill?
People who develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.
The department advised affected people to go to the nearest health centre or hospital if such symptoms develop after eating fish.