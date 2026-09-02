Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Withdrawal Of Cases Against Farmers, Teachers

Vijay announces withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers and teachers.
₹4,800 crore allocated for drinking water projects across Tamil Nadu.
Digital licences and civic projects among other key Assembly announcements.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers and teachers between May 2021 and April 2026 for peacefully protesting over their livelihoods, rights and legitimate demands. The government said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and in keeping with democratic principles.
Making the announcement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Vijay said the move would strengthen democratic rights and build greater trust between citizens and the government.
“This government will stand by farmers and teachers and their just demands,” Vijay said. “All those cases also will be withdrawn.”
Farmers’ Protests, Water Projects In Focus
Vijay specifically referred to cases filed against farmers protesting the proposed SIPCOT industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district, including instances where protesters were booked under the Goondas Act.
He also cited protests in Parandur against the proposed airport, where farmers have raised concerns over the loss of agricultural land, water bodies and livelihoods.
The chief minister also announced a ₹4,800-crore package for drinking water projects across Tamil Nadu.
A 400 MLD desalination plant will be established at Minjur to meet the water requirements of North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur. A separate ₹500-crore scheme will provide 24-hour drinking water supply to households in Avadi Municipal Corporation.
The government has allocated ₹1,000 crore to improve drinking water infrastructure in Madurai and Cuddalore municipal corporations, nine municipalities and 20 town panchayats. Another ₹300 crore has been earmarked as the first phase of renovation for 33 old combined drinking water schemes.
The Chennai Kilpauk Water Treatment Plant will also undergo a ₹410-crore capacity enhancement project.
Waste-To-Energy, Digital Licences Among Key Announcements
Vijay announced waste-to-energy projects in Tirunelveli and Salem municipal corporations. The Tirunelveli plant will generate 9 MW at a cost of ₹256 crore, while the Salem project will generate 10 MW with an investment of ₹291 crore.
The government will also digitise driving licences and vehicle Registration Certificates. From September 15, 2026, digital RCs will be issued for newly purchased vehicles across Tamil Nadu, while people passing driving tests will receive digital driving licences on the same day.
The digital documents will feature QR codes for electronic verification and can be downloaded and reprinted if lost or damaged. Transport services will also gradually be brought under the “Anywhere Registration and Licensing” system.
Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed a discussion over the ongoing protest by sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue of more than 2,000 workers who have been protesting at Ripon Buildings for 15 days.
The workers are demanding permanent employment, higher wages, ESI and PF benefits and regularisation of contract workers. Minister Rajmohan said the government was working towards an amicable settlement and that some files related to their demands were ready.