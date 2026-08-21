Amit Shah Chairs Southern Zonal Council Meet; CMs Vijay, Naidu, Shivakumar Debate Water Disputes and Delimitation

Shah said the foundation of India's progress was the development of southern states, which rested on three pillars — high literacy rate, trained manpower and technical expertise in utilising the deep sea. "We have succeeded in making water-related issues dispute-free across entire North India; we will also have to think afresh on issues of water sharing in South India...If great rivers of India, from Brahmaputra to Cauvery and Godavari, are interconnected, India may not face any water shortage for the next 100 years," Shah said. He noted that five out of eight North Indian water issues persisting since the pre-British era were resolved five months ago, and called for joint meetings involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Inter-State Council and the respective states to settle southern disputes.