Portugal Edge Norway 2-1 In UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Thriller Riding On Félix And Ramos Goals

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Portugal maintained their flawless campaign in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Norway at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. The visitors stunned the hosts in the 36th minute when defender Kristoffer Ajer rose highest to meet a precise delivery from captain Martin Ødegaard, giving Norway a surprise lead. However, just two minutes later, João Cancelo equalized following sharp build-up play down the left flank by Nuno Mendes. After dominating possession in second half, Portugal finally broke down a stubborn Norwegian defense in the 79th minute. Gonçalo Ramos finished off a neat sequence set up by João Félix to secure the go-ahead goal.  The closing stages grew tense when Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição was shown a second yellow card in the 86th minute, reducing the hosts to ten men. Despite late pressure from Erling Haaland and the visitors, Portugal's backline held firm to claim all three points and preserve their perfect run in Group A4.

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UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Norway
Norway's Martin Odegaard applauds the fans at the the end of the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Portugal
Portugal's Ruben Neves, right, and Pedro Neto share a laugh at the end of the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal vs Norway
Norway's Andreas Schjelderup falls to the ground in a clash with Portugal's Diogo Dalot, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Norway vs Portugal
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, left, scores his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Portugal vs Norway
Norway's Andreas Schjelderup, right, wins the ball from Portugal's Renato Veiga during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Norway vs Portugal
Norway's Erling Haaland, center, attempts a shot at goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Portugal vs Norway
Portugal's Joao Felix tries to tackle Norway's Martin Odegaard during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Norway vs Portugal
Fans on the stands holds masks of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Portugal Norway Nations League Soccer
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Norway Portugal Nations League Soccer
Norway's Kristoffer Ajer, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League
Norway goalkeeper Egil Selvik jumps for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League
Norway's Erling Haaland vies for the ball with Portugal's Renato Veiga, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
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Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League soccer
Portugal young fans hold up posters on the stands before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Norway in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

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