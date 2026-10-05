Portugal Edge Norway 2-1 In UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Thriller Riding On Félix And Ramos Goals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 October 2026 9:22 pm

Portugal maintained their flawless campaign in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Norway at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. The visitors stunned the hosts in the 36th minute when defender Kristoffer Ajer rose highest to meet a precise delivery from captain Martin Ødegaard, giving Norway a surprise lead. However, just two minutes later, João Cancelo equalized following sharp build-up play down the left flank by Nuno Mendes. After dominating possession in second half, Portugal finally broke down a stubborn Norwegian defense in the 79th minute. Gonçalo Ramos finished off a neat sequence set up by João Félix to secure the go-ahead goal. The closing stages grew tense when Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição was shown a second yellow card in the 86th minute, reducing the hosts to ten men. Despite late pressure from Erling Haaland and the visitors, Portugal's backline held firm to claim all three points and preserve their perfect run in Group A4.