APEC Summit LIVE: Speaking ahead of his bilateral with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Trump says both nations want energy flowing through the Strait of Hormuz again and that China also feels strongly Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon, after he called Xi a 'friend' and named the fentanyl crisis a key issue

Trump meets Xi Jinping for bilateral talks at the APEC summit, after holding a bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump meets Xi Jinping for bilateral talks at the APEC summit, after holding a bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image

APEC Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump is holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier. Ahead of the meeting, Trump said the US and China both feel strongly about resuming the flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz, and that China also feels strongly that Iran should not be able to build a nuclear weapon. He called Xi a 'friend'.

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19 Nov 2026, 12:00:52 pm IST Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Holds Press Conference, Calls This Week 'Extremely Important' For Japan’s Diplomacy Speaking on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in China, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this week is 'extremely important' for Japan, especially when it comes to diplomatic relationships. Takaichi attended the ASEAN and Quad summits in Manila, before joining the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China.

19 Nov 2026, 11:52:44 am IST Trump-Jinping LIVE: Trump Says US, China Feel Strongly About Resuming Energy Flow Through Strait Of Hormuz Speaking ahead of his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said both the US and China feel strongly about resuming the flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that China also feels strongly that Iran should not be able to create a nuclear weapon.

19 Nov 2026, 11:42:00 am IST Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting LIVE: Trump Meets ‘Friend’ Xi, Says Fentanyl Crisis A Top Issue For Talks Speaking ahead of his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump thanked Xi for the warm welcome at the APEC Summit 2026. He said the US and China have led the way in areas such as trade, technology and world peace. While meeting Xi in Shenzhen, Trump described the Chinese president as a 'friend' and said he shares 'a very special relationship' with him. Trump also said a key issue to be discussed during the bilateral is ending the fentanyl crisis. He added that the transport of fentanyl by sea is down 97 per cent due to strong action taken by the US and China.

19 Nov 2026, 11:27:34 am IST Trump-Putin Meeting LIVE: Kremlin Says Talks 'Went Well' Following their bilateral meeting, the Kremlin has said the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin 'went well.' According to Russian state media agency TASS, the two leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine and issues relating to bilateral relations. “Nobody in any other place that can do what we do,” Trump was quoted as saying by Xinhua and Reuters. Xi, for his part, said on Thursday that he is “firm in his conviction” to work with Trump, Chinese state media reported.

19 Nov 2026, 11:18:21 am IST Trump-Jinping Talks LIVE: US President Meets Xi For Bilateral Talks After Meeting Putin After his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump is now meeting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the APEC summit. The Trump-Xi bilateral comes ahead of a historic trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and China, which is set to take place later in the day.

19 Nov 2026, 11:06:15 am IST APEC Summit LIVE: As Trump, Putin Meet In Shenzhen, Russia Launches Fresh Strikes On Ukraine Just as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, Russia has launched fresh strikes on Ukraine. According to news agency IFX, Russia has struck a vessel in the Black Sea and hit power stations in the Odesa and Sumy regions. Trump and Putin are meeting for the first time since the 2025 Alaska Summit, as the US continues its efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

19 Nov 2026, 10:59:33 am IST APEC Summit LIVE: Trump, Putin Begin Bilateral Meeting In Shenzhen; “We’ve Known Each Other For A Long Time,” Says Trump The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun in Shenzhen, China. Ahead of the talks, Trump said, “We’ve known each other for a long time and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.” This is the first time the two leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year, which failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Donald J. Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin: "We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start." pic.twitter.com/KGi0CmHxqC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026