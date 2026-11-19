Odisha moved 46,701 people to safer places as severe cyclonic storm Akvan approached the coast
The storm was centred about 580 km south of Gopalpur and 640 km south of Puri at 2.30am on Thursday
Landfall is expected on Friday between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha
Odisha has shifted more than 46,700 people to safer locations as severe cyclonic storm "Akvan" moves across the westcentral Bay of Bengal. Officials said the system was centred about 580 km south of Gopalpur and 640 km south of Puri at 2.30am on Thursday. It is expected to make landfall on Friday between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha.
The threat has pushed the state into emergency mode. Officials informed that the cyclone’s speed and direction were still changing, and a clearer picture of its track and likely impact was expected by Thursday.
The expected landfall zone covers parts of both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The state government has already begun large-scale evacuations and readied shelters, rescue teams and district-level response systems as the storm draws closer.
Storm Track Forecast
The India Meteorological Department placed the storm at multiple reference points across the coast. It was about 470 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 490 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 570 km east-northeast of Chennai.
Heavy rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. "Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
The forecast sharpens the risk for both coastal and inland districts. It also gives the state a narrow window to shift vulnerable residents and prepare for flooding and landslides before the cyclone crosses the coast on Friday.
Districts On Alert
Odisha has widened its preparedness response. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday as the government reviewed likely impact zones and response measures.
At least 14 districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone and the rain it may bring—Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.
The government has issued a red alert for 11 districts. It has also flagged Ganjam, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi as among the worst-hit areas if the storm intensifies along the projected path. To support the first response, the government has given ₹1 crore each as advance assistance to Ganjam and other districts likely to be affected.
Evacuation And Response
The evacuation drive has already reached 46,701 people. Officials informed that 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational and another 3,000 are being readied as the storm approaches the coast.
The state has prioritised the most vulnerable. Pregnant women, elderly people and children have been moved first, while residents in hilly areas have been asked to shift to safer places because of the risk of landslides.
Rescue teams are in place. As many as 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work. The chief minister has directed officers to give the highest priority to zero casualties and asked ministers and MLAs to coordinate preparedness in areas that may be hit.
Public services have started shutting as a precaution. Schools and anganwadi centres in nine districts will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The State Selection Board has also postponed its scheduled recruitment examinations because of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next two days.
Flood monitoring has also been tightened. Four senior officers of the Water Resources department have been assigned to track river levels and flood risks in different districts from Friday to Sunday and coordinate precautionary steps with the Engineer-in-Chief.