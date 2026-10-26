Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast As Very Severe Storm, Winds Up To 140 Kmph

The IMD forecasts Cyclone Arnab will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm
The system is expected to bring sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, extremely heavy rainfall and a storm surge of 1–1.5 metres above the astronomical tide in low-lying coastal areas
The Centre has reviewed preparedness, with disaster-response teams on standby, shelters and evacuation arrangements being prepared, and fishermen advised to stay out of affected waters through October 29
Cyclonic Storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of Wednesday, October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, issuing a red warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal areas of southern Odisha.
The IMD said the storm was over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, about 540 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 620 km east-southeast of Kakinada. It was moving west-northwestwards at 13 kmph.
The weather department forecast that Arnab would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday. It is then expected to move northwestwards and cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by Wednesday forenoon.
The storm is likely to bring maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, during landfall, the IMD said.
Heavy Rainfall, Storm Surge
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells, over coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28. Extremely heavy rainfall refers to precipitation of 21 cm or more in 24 hours.
Southern Odisha is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells on October 28. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Telangana on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and eastern Uttar Pradesh on October 29. Jharkhand and Bihar are also likely to receive heavy rainfall during the week.
The IMD warned that a storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh during landfall. The highest surge is expected near Kakinada in East Godavari district and Yanam, which is part of the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Coastal winds are expected to strengthen from Tuesday, reaching 115-125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph, from early Wednesday until landfall.
Centre Reviews Preparedness
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee on Monday to review preparations for the cyclone.
According to the Press Information Bureau, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry authorities reported that shelters and evacuation arrangements were in place, disaster-response teams were on standby, and district control rooms had been activated.
The National Disaster Response Force has deployed teams, with additional units on standby. The Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also kept rescue and relief personnel, ships and aircraft ready. The Coast Guard has helped move vessels and boats to shore, while those remaining at sea have been alerted to return.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from October 26 to 29. Authorities are monitoring the storm’s movement as preparations continue ahead of the expected landfall.