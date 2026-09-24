Deep Depression Crosses North Andhra Coast As IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk

The cyclone ‘Arnab’ threat has alerted Odisha and Andhra Pradesh which are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast and moved inland, but the main threat has now shifted to heavy rain and strong winds across a wider belt. The system crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam on the intervening night of September 23-24 with winds of 55-65 kmph and gusts up to 75 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.