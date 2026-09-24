Deep Depression Crosses North Andhra Coast As IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk

The deep depression crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam and moved inland with winds of 55-65 kmph and gusts up to 75 kmph
IMD said the system will retain deep depression strength for 12 hours before weakening gradually over the next 24 hours
Heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, is forecast for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on September 24
The cyclone ‘Arnab’ threat has alerted Odisha and Andhra Pradesh which are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast and moved inland, but the main threat has now shifted to heavy rain and strong winds across a wider belt. The system crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam on the intervening night of September 23-24 with winds of 55-65 kmph and gusts up to 75 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.
At 5:30 am on September 24, the system sat over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, around 50 km west of Kalingapatnam, 80 km north-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, IMD informed. It is expected to track northwest for the next 12 hours while holding deep depression strength, before curving north-northwest and easing gradually over the following 24 hours.
In its latest midnight update, IMD informed that the deep depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards at 5 kmph during the previous six hours and was centred about 30 km west-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur. The front sector of the deep depression had already made landfall, and the landfall process was expected to continue for the next two hours.
The sea is no longer the main worry. IMD’s latest forecast shows no sign of the system strengthening into a cyclone, but it has warned of heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on September 24.
The Cyclone threat has promoted authorities across districts to shut schools and step up preparations for possible flooding and other weather-related incidents.
Rain Threat Spreads
Heavy rain is also expected in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Madhya Pradesh. IMD has also flagged a low-to-moderate flash-flood threat in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where intense rain can trigger waterlogging, flooding and localised flash-flood conditions, especially in already saturated areas.
By Thursday evening, the system should ease into a depression. By the morning of September 26, it is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area. Even then, the danger will not end quickly, because rain inland can still flood roads and rail lines, damage crops and affect weak structures and transport.
The weather system began as a depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on September 22. It strengthened into a deep depression on September 23 while moving towards the Andhra-Odisha coast, leaving the inland track and widening rain band as the main concern. If it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab,” which means “ocean” in Bengali.
Puri Tightens Restrictions
Puri has moved into alert mode. Puri will stay under a "red zone" alert for two days. District authorities have raised red flags, stopped tourists from entering the sea and posted lifeguards at several points along the beach as rough conditions continue.
“Given the current situation, specifically the deep depression, Puri has been designated a 'red zone,' a status expected to remain in effect for the next two days... We have deployed 98 lifeguards from the Odisha Fire Service to raise awareness. The situation in Puri is dangerous today and is expected to worsen tomorrow; a deep depression has already formed, causing the sea to become extremely turbulent with high waves. Anything could happen at any moment,” Ananta Prasad Biswal told ANI.
Biswal also told ANI: “Red flags have already been hoisted, and lifeguards are continuously issuing warnings via loudspeakers. The government has provided lifeguards, ATV bikes, and megaphones, and the Puri administration has officially banned bathing in the sea. I urge tourists not to enter the water for the next two days.”
The collector has advised lifeguards to ensure that no tourist enters the sea for bathing, a Fire Services officer informed. The administration is placing special emphasis on zero drowning. Leave of all officers and employees has also been cancelled.
Evacuations And Alerts
Fishermen who had gone out for fishing have come back to shore, and Fisheries Department officers have told them to secure their boats, nets and machines. In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, mechanised boat fishermen remained on land for a third straight day after a weather alert, and they were warned not to go out because of strong winds over the Bay of Bengal.
IMD has sounded a red alert for parts of southern Odisha. Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam are likely to get heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated pockets facing extremely heavy showers on September 23-24. Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri are also set for downpour on September 24-25.
Authorities have moved thousands of people out of their homes and shut schools as they brace for extreme rain, flash floods and strong coastal winds. Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and told district collectors and officers to stay alert and warn people in areas exposed to sudden floods and heavy rain. Odisha is likely to be among the hardest hit, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts, while Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for heavy rain.