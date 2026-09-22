Cyclone 'Arnab' To Form? IMD Forecasts Deep Depression, Heavy Rain Along Andhra Pradesh–Odisha Coast

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The weather system is forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 or the early hours of September 24.

image Prefer on Google
Cyclone Arnab, IMD Warning
Representative Image Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • IMD expects the depression to strengthen before crossing the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast.

  • The system is forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur overnight.

  • Schools and anganwadi centres have been shut in parts of Odisha.

A weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The system is forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 or the early hours of September 24.

At 8.30 am on September 22, the depression was centred over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was also 210 km south of Puri and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam, according to the IMD.

The system had moved westwards at 18 kmph over the preceding six hours. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours,” the IMD said. It forecast that the system would continue moving west-northwestwards towards the coast.

Accused Shot In Leg By Police In Jamui Harassment Case - PTI
Jamui Harassment Case: Accused Shot In Leg During Police Action

By Outlook News Desk

Arnab is the name assigned to the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean. Bangladesh contributed the name, which means “ocean” in Bengali, to the regional naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization and the IMD.

Related Content
Deep Depression Crosses North Andhra Coast As IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk - null
IMD Warns Bay Depression May Cross Odisha-Andhra Coast; Odisha Shuts Schools - null
Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani - X
Representational Image - PTI

The IMD’s forecast in the information provided is for the system to cross the coast as a deep depression. Under the wind-speed classification cited on its website, a deep depression has maximum sustained winds of 52–61 kmph. A system is classified as a cyclonic storm when those winds reach at least 63 kmph.

Dara Singh - X
Graham Staines Murder: Why Odisha Rejected Dara Singh’s Plea For Early Release

By Snehal Srivastava

Odisha Schools And Anganwadis Shut

Authorities in four Odisha districts have announced closures ahead of the expected rainfall. Schools in Khurda and Ganjam will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. Schools and anganwadi centres in Gajapati will also be closed for those three days, while those in Jagatsinghpur will be shut on Tuesday.

Some areas could receive up to 20 cm of rain, with winds of 55–65 kmph expected from Tuesday evening, according to estimates cited in an earlier Hindustan Times report. IMD scientists warned that heavy rain could raise river levels and flood low-lying areas, particularly where rainfall has already been sustained.

Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani - X
Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Srinivas Dies At 56

By Outlook News Desk

Red Alert In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh

A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Extremely heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in those districts and Parvathipuram Manyam during September 22–23. Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam could receive heavy to very heavy rain.

For September 23–24, extremely heavy rain is forecast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju. The advisory also warns of possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, falling trees and electric poles, and interruptions to power and water supplies. Authorities have advised restricted movement and preparedness by response and utility teams.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories