Cyclone 'Arnab' To Form? IMD Forecasts Deep Depression, Heavy Rain Along Andhra Pradesh–Odisha Coast

IMD expects the depression to strengthen before crossing the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast.
The system is forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur overnight.
Schools and anganwadi centres have been shut in parts of Odisha.
A weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The system is forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 or the early hours of September 24.
At 8.30 am on September 22, the depression was centred over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was also 210 km south of Puri and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam, according to the IMD.
The system had moved westwards at 18 kmph over the preceding six hours. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours,” the IMD said. It forecast that the system would continue moving west-northwestwards towards the coast.
Arnab is the name assigned to the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean. Bangladesh contributed the name, which means “ocean” in Bengali, to the regional naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization and the IMD.
The IMD’s forecast in the information provided is for the system to cross the coast as a deep depression. Under the wind-speed classification cited on its website, a deep depression has maximum sustained winds of 52–61 kmph. A system is classified as a cyclonic storm when those winds reach at least 63 kmph.
Odisha Schools And Anganwadis Shut
Authorities in four Odisha districts have announced closures ahead of the expected rainfall. Schools in Khurda and Ganjam will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. Schools and anganwadi centres in Gajapati will also be closed for those three days, while those in Jagatsinghpur will be shut on Tuesday.
Some areas could receive up to 20 cm of rain, with winds of 55–65 kmph expected from Tuesday evening, according to estimates cited in an earlier Hindustan Times report. IMD scientists warned that heavy rain could raise river levels and flood low-lying areas, particularly where rainfall has already been sustained.
Red Alert In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh
A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Extremely heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in those districts and Parvathipuram Manyam during September 22–23. Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam could receive heavy to very heavy rain.
For September 23–24, extremely heavy rain is forecast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju. The advisory also warns of possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, falling trees and electric poles, and interruptions to power and water supplies. Authorities have advised restricted movement and preparedness by response and utility teams.