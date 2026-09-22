Jamui Harassment Case: Accused Shot In Leg During Police Action

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Police said Yadav tried to flee while being taken to the reported crime scene as part of the investigation. He was taken to hospital

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Accused Shot In Leg By Police
Accused Shot In Leg By Police In Jamui Harassment Case Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Police say Nandan Yadav was shot while allegedly trying to escape custody.

  • Five people have been arrested in the Jamui harassment case so far.

  • The two Class 10 students were allegedly assaulted on September 19

Nandan Yadav, the main accused in the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar’s Jamui, was shot in the leg during police action early on Tuesday.

Police said Yadav tried to flee while being taken to the reported crime scene as part of the investigation. He was taken to hospital.

Yadav and another accused have been arrested. Three people had been arrested earlier, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five. Two minors are also alleged to have been involved.

Jamui Harrasement Case

A Class 10 girl and her male friend, also a teenager, were allegedly harassed by a group while returning on a two-wheeler from a scenic spot on September 19. The two had attended coaching class together before visiting the spot to take photographs.

The group allegedly stopped them on the pretext of “moral policing”. The boy was thrashed, while the girl was grabbed, groped and sexually assaulted.

A video of the incident later circulated on social media. It appeared to show members of the group pulling the teenagers apart. Yadav was seen grabbing the girl and carrying her away before putting her down. The boy then tried to shield her.

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By Outlook News Desk

Victim Did Not File Complaint

The teenagers did not initially file a complaint because they feared threats from the accused. Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal said officers traced them using the registration number of a vehicle visible in the video.

“Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip,” Dayal told reporters.

Police subsequently registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A special investigation team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali is investigating the case.

Police have identified Ramashish Choudhary as the person who recorded the video. He remains absconding. Authorities have begun the process of removing the footage from social media and are taking action against people sharing it or disclosing information that could identify the minor girl.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said all those involved were being identified and assured strict action. State minister Shrawon Kumar condemned the incident and said none of the accused would be spared.

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