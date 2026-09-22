Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 22 September 2026 12:26 pm

India face Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture in a historic T20I, with the fixture making Japan their 20th unique opponent in the format. The match marks a new milestone in India’s global cricket outreach, while also highlighting that the team still trails several Full Member sides in opponent diversity.

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 22 September 2026 12:26 pm

Japan captain Kendel Fleming and India captain Shreyas Iyer standing together posing with the trophy ahead of the One-off T20I in Japan Photo: X/BCCI

As India steps out at the Sano International Cricket Ground to face Japan in a historic fixture, the team unlocks another notable chapter in its cricketing atlas. By playing against Japan, India adds its 20th unique opponent in the format, reaching a landmark milestone in global outreach. However, despite this expansion, India still trails several Full Member nations in terms of diverse opponent exposure. Rivals like Pakistan and Bangladesh lead the way having faced 21 different T20I opponents, while nations like Ireland (27) and Zimbabwe (32) sit even further ahead on the global map. Opponents faced by each Full Member side 32 Zimbabwe 27 Ireland 21 Pakistan/ Bangladesh 20 India * 19 New Zealand/ Afghanistan 18 England/ South Africa/ Sri Lanka/ West Indies 15 Australia More To Follow