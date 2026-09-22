Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

As India steps out at the Sano International Cricket Ground to face Japan in a historic fixture, the team unlocks another notable chapter in its cricketing atlas. By playing against Japan, India adds its 20th unique opponent in the format, reaching a landmark milestone in global outreach.
However, despite this expansion, India still trails several Full Member nations in terms of diverse opponent exposure. Rivals like Pakistan and Bangladesh lead the way having faced 21 different T20I opponents, while nations like Ireland (27) and Zimbabwe (32) sit even further ahead on the global map.
Opponents faced by each Full Member side
32 Zimbabwe
27 Ireland
21 Pakistan/ Bangladesh
20 India *
19 New Zealand/ Afghanistan
18 England/ South Africa/ Sri Lanka/ West Indies
15 Australia
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