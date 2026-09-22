Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Finish Fourth In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final At Asian Games In Nagoya

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 22 September 2026 11:03 am

India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday after failing to convert a strong qualification round into a medal. The pair scored 376.3 in the final, while China won gold with a world record total.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 22 September 2026 11:03 am

Elavenil Valarivan of India competes in the qualification of the women's 10 meter air rifle individual event in shooting, in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP