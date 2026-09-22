Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Finish Fourth In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final At Asian Games In Nagoya

Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final in Nagoya
The Indian pair scored 376.3 and never seriously challenged the leading teams in the medal round
China’s Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao won gold with a world record total of 507.1
India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday, failing to build on a strong qualification round.
The Indian pair trailed throughout the final and bowed out with 376.3. Both shooters had already won silver medals in other events earlier in the competition.
They never seriously threatened China, South Korea or Japan in the medal round. The result left India outside the podium despite entering the final after a strong showing in qualification.
Final Standings Update
China dominated the final. Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao took gold with a world record total of 507.1. South Korea’s Ban Hyojin and Park Hajun won silver with 502.9.
Japan’s Naoki Hanakawa and Misakia Nobata claimed bronze with 439.7. India dropped out of the medal race after the 18th shot.
Indian Qualification Round
India had looked set for a stronger finish. Valarivan and Mane shot 634.6 in qualification to place second in the classification. China’s Zifei and Lihao topped the field with 638.9, a qualification world record total.
South Korea’s Hyojin and Hajun placed third with 633.2. Vietnam’s Thanh Thao Phi and Tam Quang Nguyen finished fourth with 631 before being disqualified.
India started behind. The pair scored 103.6 in series 1 and raised their overall tally to 207.9 in series 2. They then reached 312.3 at the end of series 3.
That still left them behind South Korea, who tallied 314.3 after 15 shots. India were eliminated from the medal race after the 18th shot.
Valarivan had shot better earlier. She could not match the consistency she showed in the individual and women’s team events, where she won silver medals. Mane had also already reached the podium in Nagoya.
He was part of the silver-winning Indian men’s 10m air rifle team earlier in the competition. He had also won bronze in the individual men’s event.