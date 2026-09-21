Asian Games 2026: Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan And Vidarsa Vinod Secure Team Silver In 10m Air Rifle

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India opened its medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in style, with the women's 10m air rifle team clinching a brilliant silver medal. The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Vidarsa Vinod combined for an outstanding aggregate score of 1898.0 points to finish as runners-up on the podium. Sonam led the Indian charge with a stellar 634.1, closely followed by veteran Olympian Elavenil with 633.5, while debutant Vidarsa added a solid 630.4. India finished behind a powerhouse Chinese squad that claimed gold with a world-record score of 1904.2, while hosts Japan took bronze. Moreover, stellar qualification rounds secured individual final berths for both Sonam and Elavenil.

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Asian Games 2026 Women's Team 10m Air Rifle final highlights
Members of India's women's 10 meter air rifle team, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Elavenil Valarivan, pose with the silver medal in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle final photo gallery
Gold medallists China's Wang Zifei, Du Yuchen and Han Jiayu, silver medallists India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan and bronze medallists Japan's Misaki Nobata, Hinata Taichi and Shiori Hirata pose for photographers with others after the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle shooting
From left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle final japan team
From left, Japan's Misaki Nobata, Hinata Taichi and Shiori Hirata pose for photographers after winning bronze medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle shooting final
From left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 shooting womens Team 10m Air Rifle final
From left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle final highlights-
From left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Womens Team 10m Air Rifle medalists
Front row from left, India's Vidarsa Vinod, Sonam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan pose for photographers with others after winning silver medals in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team Final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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