Asian Games 2026: Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan And Vidarsa Vinod Secure Team Silver In 10m Air Rifle

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 September 2026 12:47 pm

India opened its medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in style, with the women's 10m air rifle team clinching a brilliant silver medal. The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Vidarsa Vinod combined for an outstanding aggregate score of 1898.0 points to finish as runners-up on the podium. Sonam led the Indian charge with a stellar 634.1, closely followed by veteran Olympian Elavenil with 633.5, while debutant Vidarsa added a solid 630.4. India finished behind a powerhouse Chinese squad that claimed gold with a world-record score of 1904.2, while hosts Japan took bronze. Moreover, stellar qualification rounds secured individual final berths for both Sonam and Elavenil.