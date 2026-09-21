Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze After Weigh-In Rule End India's Challenge At Asian Games

India's challenge to overturn Suchika Tariyal’s semifinal defeat was ultimately ended by a weigh-in tie-break rule at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. After the Indian camp lodged a formal protest and paid a non-refundable $1,000 fee, a 10-judge arbitration panel reviewed the bout footage and ruled the contest a draw.
However, because Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo weighed 700 grams less than Tariyal, tournament rules handed the victory to Teo, leaving India's trailblazer with a historic bronze medal in the women’s Traditional 60kg category.
Arbitration Challenge
Tariyal's semifinals against Hui went to an extra round. Teo was declared the winner, but the Indian camp has disputed the verdict after the bout was scored level in regulation.
“We have challenged the decision. The match was a draw. We are waiting for arbitration results. Hoping it will change the final result. The fight was scored a draw, and it went into overtime. 2 judges gave Singapore the decision, and 1 gave it to India. So we have challenged,” Nikhil Kunder, Tariyal’s coach and the Indian MMA President, told Sports Now.
Quarterfinal Victory
The medal was sealed on Sunday in Nagoya. Tariyal booked her semifinal place in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA event by beating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Baigalmaa attacked hard in the second and final round as she tried to turn the contest. Tariyal held firm in defence under sustained pressure.
Then Tariyal reversed the bout. She took Baigalmaa to the ground and kept control until the round ended, doing enough to clinch the win and confirm India’s first MMA medal at the Asian Games.