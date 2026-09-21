Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze After Weigh-In Rule End India's Challenge At Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Suchika Tariyal won India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking bronze in the women’s Traditional 60kg category after a disputed semifinal against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo. India protested the result, but the weigh-in Rule ultimately ended the challenge.

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Suchika Tariyal After Being Defeated In Semifinal
Suchika Tariyal After Being Defeated In Semifinal | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

India's challenge to overturn Suchika Tariyal’s semifinal defeat was ultimately ended by a weigh-in tie-break rule at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. After the Indian camp lodged a formal protest and paid a non-refundable $1,000 fee, a 10-judge arbitration panel reviewed the bout footage and ruled the contest a draw.

However, because Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo weighed 700 grams less than Tariyal, tournament rules handed the victory to Teo, leaving India's trailblazer with a historic bronze medal in the women’s Traditional 60kg category.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal Secures Landmark Bronze Medal For India Despite Semifinal Defeat In MMA

Arbitration Challenge

Tariyal's semifinals against Hui went to an extra round. Teo was declared the winner, but the Indian camp has disputed the verdict after the bout was scored level in regulation.

“We have challenged the decision. The match was a draw. We are waiting for arbitration results. Hoping it will change the final result. The fight was scored a draw, and it went into overtime. 2 judges gave Singapore the decision, and 1 gave it to India. So we have challenged,” Nikhil Kunder, Tariyal’s coach and the Indian MMA President, told Sports Now.

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Quarterfinal Victory

The medal was sealed on Sunday in Nagoya. Tariyal booked her semifinal place in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA event by beating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

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Baigalmaa attacked hard in the second and final round as she tried to turn the contest. Tariyal held firm in defence under sustained pressure.

Also Read: Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In 10m Air Rifle Individual Final At Asian Games 2026

Then Tariyal reversed the bout. She took Baigalmaa to the ground and kept control until the round ended, doing enough to clinch the win and confirm India’s first MMA medal at the Asian Games.

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