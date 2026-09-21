Manu Bhaker Borrowed Her Outfit For Asian Games Opening Ceremomy? Father Makes Shocking Claims

Family sources said Manu Bhaker wore borrowed ceremonial attire at the Nagoya opening ceremony because the issued kit did not fit properly
Ramkishan Bhaker told The Times of India that the jacket supplied to the Olympic medallist was the wrong size
He said the shoes were also the wrong size, and Manu Bhaker wears a size 5
Family sources said Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker wore borrowed ceremonial attire in Nagoya for the opening ceremony because the outfit issued to her did not fit properly. The jacket was the wrong size.
The issue also extended to her shoes. Her father Ramkishan Bhaker told TOI that the footwear supplied to the Olympic medallist was the wrong size, so she borrowed a pair that fit.
Bhaker, family sources said, had first wanted to concentrate on training and competition before taking on the flag-bearer role at the opening ceremony.
Kit Size Mismatch
Family sources said the ceremonial kit issued to Bhaker did not fit properly, and that the jacket size was not right for the Indian shooter.
Her father also raised the issue of the shoes. “Her shoe size was wrong. Manu wears a 5 number shoe size. The one which was given to her was either 4 or 6. She borrowed the shoe fitting her size,” Ramkishan said.
He gave that account to TOI. The report said even the shoes provided to Bhaker were of the wrong size.
Borrowed From Masseuse
Family sources said Bhaker ended up wearing ceremonial kit lent by a masseuse with the Indian shooting contingent.
The masseuse came with the shooting team via a private sponsor. The borrowed ceremonial kit fit Bhaker properly.
Bhaker led the Indian contingent in Nagoya wearing the borrowed kit.
Flag-Bearer Decision
Family sources said Bhaker had told the National Rifle Association of India she wanted to keep her focus on training and practice, with the pistol events set to begin Monday.
Sports authorities and IOA contingent staff in Nagoya picked Bhaker as flag-bearer. She had first wanted to stay focused on training and practice, with the pistol events due to start on Monday, but agreed after some persuasion. Manu, an Olympic medallist, then led the contingent at the opening ceremony in the borrowed ceremonial attire.