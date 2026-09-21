Manu Bhaker Borrowed Her Outfit For Asian Games Opening Ceremomy? Father Makes Shocking Claims

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker wore a borrowed ceremonial kit at the opening ceremony in Nagoya after the outfit issued to her did not fit properly

image Prefer on Google
Manu Bhaker Borrowed Ceremonial Kit Asian Games 2026 Reason
Manu Bhaker wore borrowed ceremonial attire at the Nagoya opening ceremony. Photo: SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • Family sources said Manu Bhaker wore borrowed ceremonial attire at the Nagoya opening ceremony because the issued kit did not fit properly

  • Ramkishan Bhaker told The Times of India that the jacket supplied to the Olympic medallist was the wrong size

  • He said the shoes were also the wrong size, and Manu Bhaker wears a size 5

Family sources said Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker wore borrowed ceremonial attire in Nagoya for the opening ceremony because the outfit issued to her did not fit properly. The jacket was the wrong size.

The issue also extended to her shoes. Her father Ramkishan Bhaker told TOI that the footwear supplied to the Olympic medallist was the wrong size, so she borrowed a pair that fit.

Bhaker, family sources said, had first wanted to concentrate on training and competition before taking on the flag-bearer role at the opening ceremony.

Kit Size Mismatch

Family sources said the ceremonial kit issued to Bhaker did not fit properly, and that the jacket size was not right for the Indian shooter.

Her father also raised the issue of the shoes. “Her shoe size was wrong. Manu wears a 5 number shoe size. The one which was given to her was either 4 or 6. She borrowed the shoe fitting her size,” Ramkishan said.

He gave that account to TOI. The report said even the shoes provided to Bhaker were of the wrong size.

Related Content
Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony at Aichi Nagoya. - Aaron Favila/AP Photo
India's flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Kumar walk with teammates into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. - X/Manu Bhaker

Borrowed From Masseuse

Family sources said Bhaker ended up wearing ceremonial kit lent by a masseuse with the Indian shooting contingent.

The masseuse came with the shooting team via a private sponsor. The borrowed ceremonial kit fit Bhaker properly.

Bhaker led the Indian contingent in Nagoya wearing the borrowed kit.

Flag-Bearer Decision

Family sources said Bhaker had told the National Rifle Association of India she wanted to keep her focus on training and practice, with the pistol events set to begin Monday.

Sports authorities and IOA contingent staff in Nagoya picked Bhaker as flag-bearer. She had first wanted to stay focused on training and practice, with the pistol events due to start on Monday, but agreed after some persuasion. Manu, an Olympic medallist, then led the contingent at the opening ceremony in the borrowed ceremonial attire.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories