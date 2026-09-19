Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pawan Sehrawat, Manu Bhaker To Be India’s Flag Bearers

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Catch all the live updates from the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, 19 September. The opening ceremony will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, in Nagoya, Japan

International Olympic Committee President, Kirsty Coventry, right, greets members of the media during a visit to the press centre at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

International Olympic Committee President, Kirsty Coventry, right, greets members of the media during a visit to the press centre at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th Asian Games will officially get underway on Saturday, September 19, with the ceremony taking place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearers during the Parade of Nations. Sehrawat replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who was initially named as a flag-bearer but had to pull out of the ceremonial duty after arriving without his required kit. The ceremony will mark the official start of the multi-sport extravaganza, which features more than 17,000 athletes and officials. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Sept 2026, 01:08:49 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Pawan Sehrawat As Flag Bearer #WATCH | Nagoya, Japan: On being chosen as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, Indian kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat says, "I wouldn't call it a difficult moment; for me, it is a moment of great pride. We have a standard practice schedule—whatever routine… pic.twitter.com/ayBWi0RgV5 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

19 Sept 2026, 01:07:46 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Manu Bhaker As Flag Bearer VIDEO | Nagoya, Japan: Double Olympic medallist and Asian Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker on being chosen as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, says, "When I got to know yesterday... I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days and when I… pic.twitter.com/VejH1g2XS9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026

19 Sept 2026, 12:37:44 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Streaming Info The Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Asian Games opening ceremony will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app from 2:30 PM onwards.

19 Sept 2026, 12:37:00 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Timing The Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.