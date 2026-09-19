'I Will Miss Walking Alongside': Neeraj Chopra Sends Heartfelt Message to Indian Contingent from Asian Games Sidelines

Friends, he wrote, often help him switch off from the pressure of sport and recovery. “Sometimes, you just need a friend to call and talk about something completely unrelated. I have friends who know I’m not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don’t ask me about my ankle. They just talk, we laugh, we remember old times, make promises to catch up; this reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” added Neeraj.