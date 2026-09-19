'I Will Miss Walking Alongside': Neeraj Chopra Sends Heartfelt Message to Indian Contingent from Asian Games Sidelines

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after an ankle ligament injury in training ruled him out, along with the Diamond League final. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said on LinkedIn that missing the Games is difficult, but he will back the Indian contingent from the sidelines.

image Prefer on Google
Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 mens javelin throw
India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra wins the silver medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after an ankle ligament injury during training

  • The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist also withdrew from the Diamond League final because of the same injury

  • Chopra said the Asian Games have produced some of the most special moments of his career and called missing this edition difficult

Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after an ankle ligament injury during training forced him out. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was one of India’s biggest prospects in the men’s javelin throw.

The 28-year-old said the Asian Games have produced some of the most special moments of his career, and that missing this edition is hard. He also sent a message of support to the Indian contingent from the sidelines.

“The Asian Games have given me some of the most special moments of my career, and not being able to represent India at this edition is difficult,” Neeraj wrote on LinkedIn.

“I will miss competing at the Asian Games this time. To the Indian contingent in Nagoya, I will miss walking alongside you. But I will be backing you. I have precious memories of the Games. I hope you make some too,” he added.

Also Check: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Replaced: Pawan Sehrawat to Carry India’s Flag at Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Injury And Withdrawal

The injury has also ruled him out of the Diamond League final. Chopra said the ankle ligament issue left him with no option but to step away from both events.

Related Content
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. - Photo: X | Neeraj Chopra
India's Yash Vir Singh Yadav in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Yash Vir qualified for the final with a throw of 78.36m on his third and final attempt. - PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Yash Vir Singh Yadav in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Yash Vir qualified for the final with a throw of 78.36m on his third and final attempt. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
null - Photo: Imago/Xinhua

His withdrawal came almost a month before the Asian Games. His latest major appearance was at the Lausanne Diamond League Meet, where he finished second behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.

Chopra had been chasing a third straight Asian Games gold after winning in Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2023. “I have been dealing with an ankle ligament injury, and after a lot of consideration, I had to accept that I will not be able to compete,” Neeraj wrote.

Also Read: Poor Conditions At Asian Games 2026 Cricket Venue? Waterlogging Spotted At Korogi Sports Club

Career Setbacks And Support

Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career. Chopra underwent surgery on his right elbow in 2019, missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games because of a groin injury and saw a muscle strain affect his 2023 season. A year later, he withdrew from an event because of adductor discomfort.

He said the emotional weight of missing India duty hurts. “Being able to carry the hope of a country into competition is a privilege. To miss out on that opportunity does hurt,” Neeraj wrote.

He also reflected on how he deals with setbacks. “Injuries are a part of sport. You cannot control everything that happens to you. You can only control how you respond to it. A big part of that response is the people around me," said Chopra.

Also Check: Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Sports And India Events

"I spend a lot of time away from home - training, travelling and competing, and over the years I’ve understood that it is important to have people around you who keep you positive and grounded. In your lowest times, you don’t really need someone to give you advice or even ask how your injury happened or how long you will be out,” he added.

Friends, he wrote, often help him switch off from the pressure of sport and recovery. “Sometimes, you just need a friend to call and talk about something completely unrelated. I have friends who know I’m not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don’t ask me about my ankle. They just talk, we laugh, we remember old times, make promises to catch up; this reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” added Neeraj.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories