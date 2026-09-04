Who Is Yashvir Singh? Meet Athlete Who Replaced Neeraj Chopra For Javelin Throw Event In Asian Games 2026?

His 2025 season added weight to that progress. He won the Indian Open Athletics men’s javelin title in Chennai with 77.49m, finished fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi with what was then a personal best of 82.57m, won the G. Arzumanov Memorial in Tashkent with 78.29m and placed eighth at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru with 79.65m. Those results earned him qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.