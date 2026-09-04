Six Coaches In Three Years, All Fired After Poor Results: PCB's Musical Chair Makes Mockery Of Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan's coaching chaos since 2024 has been a mess of sudden firings and confused hirings, bouncing between Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie, Aqib Javed, Mike Hesson, Azhar Mahmood, and Sarfaraz Ahmed for reasons that change on a whim. The big plan to split coaches for different formats quickly fell apart when Kirsten resigned and Gillespie was forced to juggle extra jobs. Instead of sticking with a plan, the board constantly handed out random interim titles, brought in Azhar, and then suddenly named former player Sarfaraz as Test coach, only to fire him and bowling coach Umar Gul mid-series after losses to England, alongside sending seven players packing. Through all these constant arrivals, exits, and panicked shake-ups, the team's poor results never change, proving that swapping coaches is just a band-aid for a broken system.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.