Six Coaches In Three Years, All Fired After Poor Results: PCB's Musical Chair Makes Mockery Of Pakistan Cricket

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Pakistan's coaching chaos since 2024 has been a mess of sudden firings and confused hirings, bouncing between Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie, Aqib Javed, Mike Hesson, Azhar Mahmood, and Sarfaraz Ahmed for reasons that change on a whim. The big plan to split coaches for different formats quickly fell apart when Kirsten resigned and Gillespie was forced to juggle extra jobs. Instead of sticking with a plan, the board constantly handed out random interim titles, brought in Azhar, and then suddenly named former player Sarfaraz as Test coach, only to fire him and bowling coach Umar Gul mid-series after losses to England, alongside sending seven players packing. Through all these constant arrivals, exits, and panicked shake-ups, the team's poor results never change, proving that swapping coaches is just a band-aid for a broken system.

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Pakistan cricket coach Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan's former Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed during a nets session in London, England, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, ahead of the second Men's Rothesay Test Cricket Match between England and Pakistan. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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Pakistan cricket coach Azhar Mahmood
Pakistan's interim Test head coach Azhar Mahmood.  | Photo: X /ICC
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Pakistan cricket coach Aqib Javed
Pakistan interim head coach Aqib Javed (left) and newly appointed T20I captain Salman Ali Agha's press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium. | Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
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Pakistan cricket coach Mike Hesson
Pakistan's all-format coach Mike Hesson | Photo: hesson_mike/Instagram
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Pakistan cricket coach Jason Gillespie
Former Pakistan Test Coach Jason Gillespie.   | Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
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Pakistan cricket coach Gary Kirsten
Former Pakistan Test coach Gary Kirsten. | Photo: X/@TheRealPCB

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