Six Coaches In Three Years, All Fired After Poor Results: PCB's Musical Chair Makes Mockery Of Pakistan Cricket

P Photo Webdesk 4 September 2026 2:09 pm Published at: 4 September 2026 1:01 pm Updated on:

Pakistan's coaching chaos since 2024 has been a mess of sudden firings and confused hirings, bouncing between Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie, Aqib Javed, Mike Hesson, Azhar Mahmood, and Sarfaraz Ahmed for reasons that change on a whim. The big plan to split coaches for different formats quickly fell apart when Kirsten resigned and Gillespie was forced to juggle extra jobs. Instead of sticking with a plan, the board constantly handed out random interim titles, brought in Azhar, and then suddenly named former player Sarfaraz as Test coach, only to fire him and bowling coach Umar Gul mid-series after losses to England, alongside sending seven players packing. Through all these constant arrivals, exits, and panicked shake-ups, the team's poor results never change, proving that swapping coaches is just a band-aid for a broken system.