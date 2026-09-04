In Photos | Janmashtami Festivities Bring Devotees Together in Celebration of Lord Krishna’s Birth

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:

Janmashtami festivities are marked with prayers, devotional songs, temple decorations, fasting and cultural programmes celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees gather at temples and homes, often observing midnight celebrations, while children participate in Krishna-themed activities and Dahi Handi events add to the festive spirit

image Prefer on Google
Janmashtami' celebration in Nadia
Children dressed as Lord Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashatmi' festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
1/11
Janmashtami celebration in Amritsar
Children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha during a celebration on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Amritsar, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
2/11
Janmashtami celebration in Hyderabad
School children dress up as Lord Krishna, as they celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of the Hindu God Krishna in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
3/11
Janmashtami celebration in Jammu
A boy checks an idol of Hindu deity Krishna as she shops on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
4/11
Janmashtami celebration in Bikaner
Children dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha and other mythological charatcters on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
5/11
Janmashtami celebration in Nagpur
A school student breaks 'dahi handi' during a celebration at a school on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
6/11
Janmashtami celebration in telangana
School children dress up as the Hindu god Krishna and his consort, Radha, as they celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Krishna in Hyderabad, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
7/11
Janmashtami celebration in Nagpur
A school student breaks 'dahi handi' during a celebration at a school on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
8/11
Janmashtami celebration in Maharashtra
A school student breaks 'dahi handi' during a celebration at a school on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
9/11
Janmashtami celebration in Indore
Children dressed as Lord Krishna participate in a fancy dress competition at a school ahead of 'Janmashtami', in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
10/11
Janmashtami celebration in Jammu
Indian women shop for items depicting Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
11/11
Janmashtami celebration in Jammu
A woman shops ahead of 'Janmashtami' festival, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories