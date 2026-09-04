In Photos | Janmashtami Festivities Bring Devotees Together in Celebration of Lord Krishna’s Birth

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Janmashtami festivities are marked with prayers, devotional songs, temple decorations, fasting and cultural programmes celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees gather at temples and homes, often observing midnight celebrations, while children participate in Krishna-themed activities and Dahi Handi events add to the festive spirit
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