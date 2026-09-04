CJP Marches To Delhi Police Station Seeking Hindutva Influencer's Arrest Over Jantar Mantar Assault

He added, “But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night.” In the same clip, he said, “I have the blessings of Hanuman. Secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone's support.”