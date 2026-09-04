Giorgia Meloni Becomes Italy's Longest-Serving Postwar PM, ‘Friend’ Modi Praises Her Leadership

Giorgia Meloni has become Italy’s longest-continuously serving postwar prime minister after 1,413 days in office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his “friend” Meloni, saying her milestone reflects Italians’ trust in her leadership.
Modi said Meloni’s friendship has helped strengthen the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and backed continued cooperation.
Giorgia Meloni has become Italy's longest continuously serving prime minister in the country's postwar history, marking a significant milestone for the leader who has consolidated her position in Italian and European politics since taking office in 2022.
Meloni, who leads Italy's right-wing Brothers of Italy party, became the country's first woman prime minister after taking office in October 2022. Her government has since emerged as one of the more stable administrations in Italy's postwar political history.
Her political standing also strengthened following the 2024 European Parliament elections, when a rightward shift across Europe increased her influence within the European Union. Politico ranked Meloni as the most influential political figure in Europe in 2024.
PM Modi Congratulates Meloni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Italian counterpart on becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy's postwar history, saying the milestone reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.
In a post on X, Modi described Meloni as his friend and congratulated her on the milestone.
“Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history,” Modi said.
He said Meloni's friendship had also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.
Modi said he looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Meloni to build a prosperous future for the people of the two countries. He also wished the Italian leader continued success in the years ahead.
Meloni has pursued conservative policies on issues including migration and LGBTQ+ rights and has maintained close ties with right-wing political leaders internationally. Her tenure has also faced criticism from opposition parties and rights groups over concerns about press freedom, judicial independence and civil liberties.
Despite the criticism, Meloni has consolidated her political position at home and emerged as an important figure in European politics.
India-Italy Ties
India and Italy have described their relationship as having evolved from a cordial friendship into a “special strategic partnership”, driven by shared democratic values and a common vision for economic and technological cooperation.
In a joint article published in May 2026, Modi and Meloni said the partnership was gaining a “new and higher dimension”, combining Italy's industrial and manufacturing capabilities with India's economic scale, engineering talent and growing start-up ecosystem.
Trade and investment are central to the relationship. The two leaders said they aim to take bilateral trade beyond the €20 billion mark by 2029, with opportunities in defence and aerospace, clean technology, machinery, pharmaceuticals, automotive components, textiles and tourism.
Technology is another major area of cooperation, particularly artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals and digital infrastructure. Modi and Meloni also highlighted collaboration in space, defence, cybersecurity and energy, including renewable energy and green hydrogen.
The two countries are also seeking greater connectivity through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, linking the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions through transport, digital networks, energy systems and resilient supply chains.