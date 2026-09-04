Nepal Says It Sought Climate Compensation, Not Financial Aid, Nine Days After Rasuwa Flash Flood

"I've also mentioned that all three countries — China, India, and Nepal face and share similar environmental ecosystems. We are all impacted by climate change in the Himalayas as well. Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but also for the global community to support and, particularly, to look at this disaster not just as a one-time event or to look at this as one-time support, but to think about the impact rising temperatures and climate change are having on communities across the world. It is our call for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said.