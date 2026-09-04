Women's Asia Cup: Shree Charani Closes In On Historic Milestone As India Enter Semis With 137-Run Win Over Hong Kong

India Women qualified for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 137-run thrashing of Hong Kong
Deepti Sharma led the bowling effort with figures of 3/9, while Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, and Shree Charani claimed two wickets apiece
Left-arm spinner Shree Charani took 2/16, taking her 2026 tally to 31 wickets, four shy of Poonam Yadav's record of 35 in a calendar year
India Women stormed into the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 after thrashing Hong Kong by 137 runs in Group A at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India piled up 193/5 in 20 overs after Hong Kong won the toss and chose to field, with Smriti Mandhana blasting 124 off 64 balls. She struck 14 fours and 7 sixes as India took control early and never let go.
Hong Kong then collapsed to 56 all out in 16.2 overs under relentless Indian bowling. Deepti Sharma returned 3/9, while Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma and Shree Charani took 2 wickets each to complete a one-sided win and seal India's smooth passage to the last four.
Mandhana's Record Knock
Mandhana led the charge. After Hong Kong opted to field, India batted first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and made full use of the conditions. The total of 193/5 in 20 overs gave Hong Kong a steep chase from the start. Mandhana dominated the innings with 124 off 64 deliveries. Her knock included 14 fours and 7 sixes, turning the group match into another emphatic India display.
India's Bowling Collapse
India's bowlers finished the job fast. Hong Kong were bundled out for 56 in 16.2 overs as the chase never settled. Deepti led the attack with 3/9 and kept up the pressure through the innings. Support came from across the attack. Prema took 2 wickets, Nandani took 2 wickets and Charani also struck twice as India wrapped up a crushing win.
Charani's Golden Run
Charani keeps rising. Against Hong Kong, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler took 2/16 in 3.2 overs and held an economy rate of 4.80. India have used her to break partnerships in the middle overs and she did that job again in Dubai by choking the scoring.
Her form in 2026 has pushed her to No. 1 in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings. The rise has come after strong spells in Australia and South Africa and key breakthroughs in India's global campaigns this year. The wickets keep adding up. Charani now has 31 wickets in 2026, leaving her four short of Poonam Yadav's Indian calendar-year record of 35 in 2018. Deepti took 30 wickets in 2024 and 29 in 2022, while Radha Yadav also had 29 wickets in 2024.
Most T20I Wickets For India Women Cricketer In A Calendar Year
35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018
31* - Shree Charani in 2026
30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024
29 - Deepti Sharma in 2022
29 - Radha Yadav in 2024