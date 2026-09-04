Women's Asia Cup: Shree Charani Closes In On Historic Milestone As India Enter Semis With 137-Run Win Over Hong Kong

Her form in 2026 has pushed her to No. 1 in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings. The rise has come after strong spells in Australia and South Africa and key breakthroughs in India's global campaigns this year. The wickets keep adding up. Charani now has 31 wickets in 2026, leaving her four short of Poonam Yadav's Indian calendar-year record of 35 in 2018. Deepti took 30 wickets in 2024 and 29 in 2022, while Radha Yadav also had 29 wickets in 2024.