Nick Kyrgios Accepts One-Month Doping Ban Following Positive Cocaine Test In Spain

Nick Kyrgios accepted a one-month suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association after testing positive for cocaine
The 31-year-old Australian had been serving a provisional suspension since 4 August following the test at a Mallorca event
The ITIA accepted that Kyrgios used the substance socially outside competition, reducing the default three-month sanction
Nick Kyrgios accepted a one-month suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association after testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in Spain in June. The announcement came on Thursday.
The Australian, 31, has been provisionally suspended since Aug. 4, though that disclosure came more than two weeks later. The suspension ends on Thursday pending completion of a treatment programme. Kyrgios also forfeits his prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event.
Suspension And Admission
Kyrgios told investigators he socially used cocaine during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca. After consulting an expert from the World Anti-Doping Association, the ITIA accepted that the use took place outside competition.
WADA’s default ban in such cases is three months. It can fall to one month if the player completes a treatment programme.
Mallorca Sanctions
Kyrgios lost his only match to fellow Australian Adam Walton. He also gives up the prize money and ranking points tied to the event.
Recent Career Context
Kyrgios has played only four ATP singles matches this year and is ranked 918th in the world. He reached the Wimbledon final in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.