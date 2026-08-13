Nick Reiner Indicted On Fresh Charges For Murdering His Parents, Rob Reiner And Michele Singer

New charges have been hurled at Nick Reiner held for the murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer.
The Reiners were killed last December.
Nick Reiner could be dealing with a life sentence if the conviction is passed.
Nick Reiner is indicted over the murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and special circumstance allegations have been brought in. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait. Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing his parents in their Los Angeles home last December.
District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement: "This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing. The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."
Details Of New Charges Against Nick Reiner
The allegation implies that Reiner is now eligible for the death penalty - which has been temporarily halted in the state - but prosecutors have not said if they will pursue it.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on Sept 15.
Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had a long history of drug addiction at the time of his parents' murders.
It was also reported he had previously damaged his parents' mansion during what was described as a methamphetamine-fuelled incident. It's also believed that he argued with Rob and Michele at Conan O'Brien's home the day before they were killed.
The deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner rattled Hollywood, where the couple were heavyweight figures. Rob Reiner had been regarded as a luminary with a string of cult classics including When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. The couple also dedicated themselves to fundraising for Democratic causes.
In April, the couple’s eldest son, Jake Reiner, opened up on his parents’ deaths for the first time publicly.
“We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process,” he wrote in a Substack essay.