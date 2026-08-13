Netflix Promises Charlie Vs. The Chocolate Factory A Wide Theatrical Release

Netflix is giving Charlie Vs. The Chocolate Factory a significant theatrical release.
It's the third Netflix title to be promised a theatrical release.
The animated feature hits theatres on November 5, 2027.
Netflix's animated Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory will receive a 45+ day exclusive theatrical release beginning November 5, 2027. The film follows Willy Wonka as he returns to his factory after spending years in prison for turning a child into a blueberry. The voice cast includes Taika Waititi playing Wonka, alongside Kit Connor, Nicola Coughlan, Kate Winslet and Helena Bonham Carter.
Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory drops on Netflix December 22, 2027. There are two other major titles Netflix is opening theatrically in the next year, the first being David Fincher’s The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. starring Brad Pitt, which opens November 25, and followed by Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew from Greta Gerwig. The latter will be the first film by Netflix to receive a wide theatrical release. It releases on February 12, 2027 and hits Netflix on April 2, 2027,
The Delight Of Willy Wonka's World
“I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka,” Connor told Netflix. “I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique. It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”
“Having been raised on the delightfully twisted world of Willy Wonka, it’s a privilege to bring his continued adventures to life as twisted adults,” Stern and Bogan stated. “And how sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination. If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!”
“Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy, and I’m thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form,” Waititi affirmed. “He’s so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius — if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting.”
Directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan, Aron Warner and Timothy Yoo are producing, and Waititi is an executive producer.