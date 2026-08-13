Netflix Promises Charlie Vs. The Chocolate Factory A Wide Theatrical Release

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory drops on Netflix December 22, 2027. There are two other major titles Netflix is opening theatrically in the next year, the first being David Fincher’s The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. starring Brad Pitt, which opens November 25, and followed by Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew from Greta Gerwig. The latter will be the first film by Netflix to receive a wide theatrical release. It releases on February 12, 2027 and hits Netflix on April 2, 2027,