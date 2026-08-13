Aakhri Sawal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt's Hard-Hitting Drama

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The supporting ensemble cast includes Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles.

Aakhri Sawal OTT release date
Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal OTT release date Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Dutt plays the lead role of Professor Gopal Nadkarni, a principled academic, in the drama film Aakhri Sawal.

  • Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the feature film premiered digitally on a leading OTT platform.

  • The plot revolves around an ideological clash between Professor Nadkarni and his brilliant student Vicky, played by Chakraborty.

Aakhri Sawal OTT release: Sanjay Dutt's political drama which was released in theaters on May 15, 2026, made its digital debut three months after its theatrical release. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the feature also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury.

When and where to watch Aakhri Sawal on OTT

The film has started streaming on Lionsgate Play on August 13, 2026.

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Aakhri Sawal plot

Dutt plays Professor Gopal Nadkarni, a principled academic, while Chakraborty portrays his brilliant student Vicky.

The narrative centres on a classroom disagreement regarding a controversial academic decision. This personal dispute quickly escalates into a nationwide public controversy, drawing in media outlets, political figures and the general public.

The escalating dispute exposes deep secrets. As past histories and hidden agendas emerge, both sides claim they hold the absolute truth, blurring the line between actual facts and personal beliefs. This forces the characters to question their deepest values.

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Sanjay Dutt on his film

Dutt reflected on the emotional depth required for the role. "Professor Gopal Nadkarni is a man whose beliefs have shaped his entire life. But, beneath that conviction lies vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself," Dutt told Mid-Day.

He expanded on his experience playing the academic. "That balance made this character incredibly rewarding to portray for me in Aakhri Sawal. I'm delighted that viewers will soon be able to experience it on Lionsgate Play," Dutt added.

Aakhri Sawal box office

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and grossed a total worldwide box office collection of approximately ₹3.02 crore to ₹3.80 crore against a reported budget of around ₹30 to ₹33 crore.

Now let's see how it performs on OTT.

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