Aakhri Sawal Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Revisits India’s Most Controversial Political Chapters

The trailer of Aakhri Sawal has finally been unveiled, and the Sanjay Dutt-led film appears ready to spark strong political debate. The upcoming drama revisits some of the most controversial moments in Indian history, including the alleged RSS connection to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, The Emergency and the Babri Masjid demolition. With emotionally charged visuals and confrontational dialogue, Aakhri Sawal positions itself as a politically provocative thriller rather than a conventional mainstream drama.