Aakhri Sawal Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Revisits India’s Most Controversial Political Chapters

The film revisits debates around The Emergency, Babri Masjid demolition and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination through an intense dramatic lens.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Aakhri Sawal Trailer
Aakhri Sawal Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Leads Political Drama Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aakhri Sawal trailer revisits Emergency, Babri Masjid demolition and Gandhi assassination debates.

  • Sanjay Dutt leads politically charged drama directed by National Award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

  • Film introduces Indian Sign Language support alongside multilingual theatrical release across India.

The trailer of Aakhri Sawal has finally been unveiled, and the Sanjay Dutt-led film appears ready to spark strong political debate. The upcoming drama revisits some of the most controversial moments in Indian history, including the alleged RSS connection to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, The Emergency and the Babri Masjid demolition. With emotionally charged visuals and confrontational dialogue, Aakhri Sawal positions itself as a politically provocative thriller rather than a conventional mainstream drama.

The trailer presents Sanjay Dutt in a commanding role at the centre of a tense narrative driven by ideological conflict and historical interpretation. The film appears to question long-standing political narratives while pushing audiences towards uncomfortable conversations.

Aakhri Sawal Trailer Explores Political Controversies

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film dives into subjects that continue to remain deeply sensitive in public discourse. The trailer hints at political conspiracies, institutional pressure and ideological clashes unfolding across different timelines.

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Sameera Reddy also marks her return to the screen with the film and leaves a strong impression despite limited glimpses in the trailer. The cast further includes Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Nitu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles.

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Sanjay Dutt Film Introduces Accessibility Support

One of the major highlights of Aakhri Sawal is its accessibility initiative. The makers have announced that the film will release with integrated Indian Sign Language support for deaf audiences. Additional accessibility measures are also reportedly being planned for visually challenged viewers.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and jointly produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand have co-produced the project, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani.

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Originally expected to arrive earlier, Aakhri Sawal is now scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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