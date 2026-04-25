Khalnayak Returns Teaser Out: Sanjay Dutt Brings Back Ballu Balram After Years

Summary of this article
Khalnayak Returns teaser confirms Sanjay Dutt’s Ballu Balram comeback.
Sequel idea shaped by 4,000 inmate responses during actor’s jail time.
Subhash Ghai returns as key force behind Khalnayak sequel project.
Khalnayak Returns teaser has been unveiled, bringing Sanjay Dutt back as Ballu Balram, one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable anti-heroes. The announcement has immediately sparked nostalgia, while also hinting at a more intense and contemporary take on the character.
The upcoming film is being positioned as a follow-up to the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak, originally directed by Subhash Ghai. While the original starred Dutt alongside Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, the sequel is expected to expand the story while retaining its core appeal.
Khalnayak Returns teaser hints at darker Ballu Balram comeback
The first glimpse suggests a grittier version of Ballu, reflecting the shift in tone for modern audiences. The project is being backed by Sanjay Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures in collaboration with Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment, with rights acquired from Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts.
It has also been confirmed that Ghai will remain involved with the sequel, continuing his association with the franchise he originally created.
Sanjay Dutt on Khalnayak Returns idea and journey
Speaking about the film, it was shared by Sanjay Dutt that the idea first came to him during his time in jail. He recalled that the songs from Khalnayak were frequently requested, which led him to wonder if a new version of the story could work.
It was further revealed by the actor that around 4,000 inmates had expressed interest in watching a sequel. He had asked them to write ideas for a new story, eventually going through those responses before approaching Subhash Ghai.
According to Dutt, the project would not have been possible without Ghai’s support, with the filmmaker continuing to play a key role in shaping the film.
While the Khalnayak Returns teaser has generated strong buzz, the film has not yet gone on floors. Details regarding the release timeline are still under wraps, keeping anticipation high.