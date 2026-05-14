Kaante 2: Sanjay Gupta Shares Major Update On The Sequel, Reveals Wish List Of Actors

Summary of this article
Sanjay Gupta said he has cracked a "very base level story for Kaante 2" and he will now start writing the sequel.
He also revealed his wish list of actors he wants to work with in the film.
Gupta wants to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, and Ali Fazal.
Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (1992), Kaante (2002) is one of the cult Bollywood movies of all time. Directed by Sanjay Dutt, the film had a stellar ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav.
The sequel to the crime thriller is currently in work. In an interview, Gupta shared an update on Kaante 2 and the actors he wants to cast.
Sanjay Gupta on Kaante 2
During a conversation with InControversial Podcast, Gupta said that even today, he sees potential in Sanjay, and he can carry a film on his shoulders, but one needs to give him that film. “That is what we were constantly going back and forth on. We have also cracked a very base level story for Kaante 2. That is something I will now start writing,” he said.
The filmmaker also revealed that after Kaante, there were some legal troubles, but they have taken care of that. “I am investing in it creatively – into writing the sequel. So, let’s see where it goes,” he added.
He also revealed his wish list of actors he wants to work with in the film. Gupta expressed his desire to cast Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, and also add Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, and Ali Fazal.
Dutt and Gupta have shared a strong friendship for over two decades now. Apart from Kaante, they have also collaborated on Musafir, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Reports claimed that they had a fallout in 2007 over financial disagreements, but reconciled later.
Gupta said that they are constantly in touch and also praised him for doing a great job. However, he feels that before Dhurandhar, Sanjay has been wasted. “The kind of films that he has done…the filmmakers did not know how to present him. They didn’t know his strengths, and they didn’t take that time out to study. I didn’t have to study; I grew up with him,” he said.