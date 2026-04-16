Ranbir Kapoor Features On TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2026 List

Summary of this article
Ranbir Kapoor has made it to TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2026.
He has become the sole Indian actor to feature on Time's 100 Most Influential list.
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Ranbir’s TIME's profile.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2026. He is the only Indian actor to feature in the magazine's most influential people list of 2026. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna are also included in the list.
Ranbir Kapoor joins TIME 100 list
TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, released on Wednesday (April 15), features personalities from finance, entertainment, technology, sports, activism, and academia.
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Ranbir’s TIME's profile. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels: box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film,” he wrote in his tribute to Kapoor.
“In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity,” he wrote further.
Further praising the Animal star, the Thamma actor wrote, “He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world.”
He also called Ranbir not just a movie star but also a storyteller, “talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilisations and cultures.”
Ranbir is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. His first glimpse was unveiled recently on the occasion of Ram Navami.