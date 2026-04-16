Ranbir Kapoor Features On TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2026 List

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Ranbir’s TIME's profile. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels: box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film,” he wrote in his tribute to Kapoor.